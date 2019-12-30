Connect with us

How Jake Tapper is wrong about the ‘Muslim ban’

Published

7 mins ago

on

Believe it or not, I used to like Jake Tapper. Despite being at a network that clearly wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election, he refrained from being purely partisan and seemed to be as fair as a reporter could be at left-wing CNN. That was over three years ago. Today’s version of Jake Tapper is a shadow of the proud journalist he once appeared to be.

The latest episode of “Propaganda Tonight” came on Twitter as Tapper spun the words and intentions of President Trump regarding the so-called “Muslim ban.” What the travel ban became was exactly what it was intended to be from the start: A restriction on travel from nations whose people have a high likelihood of committing crimes and or enacting terrorism. Executive Order 13769 includes four Muslim-majority nations – Iran, Yemen, Syria, and Libya – as well as Venezuela and North Korea. Iraq was originally on the list but was removed. Despite it being a travel ban, Tapper decided to highlight the religious component in response to praise Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tweeted regarding the administration.

Tapper was referring to a statement released by candidate Trump following the San Bernardino terrorist attack in 2015. His statement read, “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.”

But Tapper is a journalist who knows intentions matter just as much as words. The President was never calling for a permanent ban on all Muslims traveling to the United States. That would be absurd and Tapper knows it. Just as he defended Hillary Clinton’s use of the term “deplorables” as not really meaning she thought anyone who would vote for President Trump is deplorable and somehow less patriotic than her voters, so too should Tapper acknowledge the so-called “Muslim ban” was never intended to block all Muslims indefinitely.

How do we know for sure he wasn’t wanting a permanent ban on Muslim’s entering the country? Well, outside of the unambiguous statement following the terrorist attack saying, “until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on,” we can also tell from the end result. Lest we forget, the executive branch is given a wide berth when it comes to immigration and foreign travel. The executive order’s focus on specific nations prevented court challenges from citing the Establishment Clause (though it was still invoked often during appeals), but it’s within the President’s power to stop inbound or outbound international travel for any reason. In other words, if he wanted a Muslim ban, he would have ordered a Muslim ban.

We are quickly approaching a tipping point for America’s free press. They are abusing their power of information for the sake of partisan propaganda. The only recourse is for citizens to finally turn off mainstream media and get their news from other sources.

