Yes, Virginia, there is a gun confiscation clause

The cautionary tale of the Old Dominion on everyone’s unalienable human rights.

One must always pay attention in the rare occasions when leftists are open and honest about taking away everyone’s unalienable human rights. This is why we have spent so much time compiling lists to disprove the “No one is coming for your guns” lie or a variation thereof.

The problem is that there are those on the pro-liberty side that apparently want to ignore these threats. They want to “whistle past the graveyard” and pretend that these threats don’t exist. That we can compromise with the liberty grabber left such that they will only take some of our private property and individual liberty.

In some circles such people are known by the derisive term as “fudds”. These are gun owners that wrongly think that the 2nd amendment deals with duck hunting and are perfectly willing to throw everyone that has an AR-15 or AK-47 variant under the liberty control bus in the vain hope that the liberty grabbers will stop after confiscating someone else’s guns.

When someone admits they want to confiscate guns – believe them.

Having studied the extensive genre of the gun confiscation demand columns for several years, one disturbing trend has emerged that is quite telling. Time was, the liberty grabbers were quite open in their demands. Granted, they scrupulously avoided the ‘c’ word like the plague, preferring synonyms such as: get rid of guns, take guns away, domestic disarmament, etc.

These days they use softer euphemisms such as mandatory buy-back or a ban in connection with an undefined and meaningless term such as “military style.” Or they will demand that you get permission from them to temporarily keep your property, after a background check [something the left loves to imply is non-existent].

There is a certain grey area beyond the point of no return down the slippery slope of gun confiscation. Most often, it’s the point at which the liberty grabbers make licensing/registration demands coupled with strict controls over everyone’s private property.

Having taken control in Virginia, the liberty grabber left admits to the obvious.

In the case of what was once a free state, the liberty grabber elite in the guise of Governor Ralph Northam will ever so graciously “allow” everyone to temporarily keep their private property:

Northam-backed assault weapon bill will include ‘grandfather clause’ for existing guns A pending assault weapon ban backed by Gov. Ralph Northam will include a provision allowing Virginians to keep firearms they already have, the governor’s office said Monday.

… “In this case, the governor’s assault weapons ban will include a grandfather clause for individuals who already own assault weapons, with the requirement they register their weapons before the end of a designated grace period,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement Monday evening. “Additional details on this and all other bills will be announced prior to the start of the upcoming session.”

Gun registration means that the government now has control of that private property.

There should also be no doubt that these controls on everyone’s liberty in the Old Dominion will do nothing to stop any further tragedies. Hence, these restrictions on freedom will be extended at some future time to either include outright confiscation. Worse yet, the undefined terms used to control certain items of private property will be expanded to include most other types of firearms. That is the very reason the liberty grabber left exploits these terms.

Does everyone understand that military style can apply to just about anything? That every arm in existence was a weapon of war? Or that the Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of the term weapon has the example phrase: assault with a deadly weapon [Emphasis added]

Everyone also needs to understand that control is the primary component of confiscation. While physical possession is clearly confiscation, the same could be said of tight control of property. It’s just a matter of where said property is stored.

If someone needs permission to keep an item of private property along with restrictions on its transfer or storage it can be said that the government has confiscated said property regardless of whether they have it in their physical possession. It isn’t private property if it can be taken by the government at any time.

The bottom line: For Virginia, complete gun confiscation is just a matter of time.

No one should be fooled into thinking that the complete confiscation isn’t in the cards in the Old Dominion. The liberty grabber leftists in the state have only backed off slightly from their ultimate goal. “Universal” Background Checks and Registration will only make it easier to call up the guns when it’s convenient for the collectivists.

The latest word is that “Democratic” liberty grabbers are floating the idea of prosecution of the local police departments if they don’t enforce these draconian liberty control laws, along with the threat of the deployment of National Guard troops. Does this sound like common sense to anyone? Did anyone consider these developments when the liberty grabbers talked about “gun safety”?

Everyone else needs to keep these developments in mind when the liberty grabber leftists try selling their “gun safety” snake oil to the rest of the nation. This cautionary tale is that if you give the left an inch on liberty, they will take a mile.

