Democrats
The list of the over 75 cases of the left calling for gun confiscation – Beto version 2019
Destroying the lie from the national socialist left that ‘no one is talking about gun confiscation’.
Joy Behar, Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rouke and Representative Eric ‘nukem’ Swawell (D-CA) epitomize the mendacity of the left in demanding gun confiscation while denying that they are demanding gun confiscation. Like many others of the national socialist left, they want to push for their final solution to the liberty problem while still pretending to be ‘liberal’, using all manner of soft sounding synonyms for the taking of the people’s property.
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) loves to talk on this subject, but according to him, anyone else talking about it is ‘fear mongering’. Just because he and his fellow leftists are demanding gun confiscation, does not mean he and his fellow leftists are demanding gun confiscation.
This of course doesn’t even touch on the obvious aspect of unconstitutional gun confiscation with so-called ‘red flag’ laws. Their existence alone proves the point that the liberty grabber left obsesses over using any means necessary to disarm their political enemies.
Just the major players in the gun confiscation demand genre.
This is our annual accounting of the over 75 instances of the liberty grabber leftists demanding gun confiscation, eviscerating the lie that they aren’t demanding gun confiscation. Everyone should note that the national socialist left is nothing if not creative in creating euphemisms to disguise their obvious ultimate goal. Using nonsensical terms such as ‘mandatory buy back’ in a thinly veiled attempt at pretending it’s not really confiscation.
It’s an accounting from most of the major outlets of the national socialist media as well as the leadership of the authoritarian socialist left [but we repeat ourselves]. There are a vast number of more examples from the minor characters of the movement, such as this one from ‘Alison Aires’, but for the sake of brevity we kept the criteria for inclusion high to make the list manageable. It proves the point none the less.
Why do leftists lie about their obvious ultimate goal of gun confiscation?
If there is one thing we’ve learned from extensively researching this ‘genre’, it’s that leftists love to lie about their obvious goal. They will scream ‘do something’ even though this won’t do anything to solve the problem they created in the first place while it is plain as day that these are mere stepping-stones to confiscation.
There are several reasons why they lie about what is patently obvious, but the primary cause destroys their entire argument for liberty control. They of course want to fool people into registering their firearms with the solemn promise that it won’t lead to gun confiscation, only to go back on that promise and confiscate them anyway, as was the case in the UK. But that isn’t the main reason for parroting an obvious falsehood.
The primary reason the left maintains the ‘no one is coming for your guns’ lie.
There is an exemplary quote that is a succinct reason why the left lies about their obvious end goal of gun confiscation in the video from of the reference article: Must watch: ‘I carry a gun’.
“I carry a gun because there are only two types of creatures on this planet predators and prey. no one watches a cheetah chase down a gazelle and deny that the gazelle has the right to use its horns to protect itself.
But there are people who would deny that same right of self-defense to other human beings. Such people seem to think that the way to stop the cheetah is to cut the horns off the gazelle. That somehow if you make it easier for the predator the predator will simply go away. It doesn’t work that way if you make it easier for the predator you get more predators.”
[Emphasis added]
That is clearly the objective of the liberty grabber left.
Pointing out this obvious ultimate goal will see the inevitable use of this obvious lie, but the left has no other choice. Employing the ‘no one is talking about gun confiscation’ lets them red herring their way out of this critical aspect of the debate. That is why we have spent countless hours compiling this list. It set’s the debate of the unalienable human right of self-defense in its proper context. Were the liberty grabber leftists to get their way, far more people would die by being rendered defenseless.
Registration IS confiscation.
One final note, we have already proven that imposing a requirement of governmental permission to keep an unalienable human right is akin to the actual seizing of firearms. Virtual gun confiscation with registration or licensing demands means that firearms are now under the control of the government. With the only difference from real gun confiscation being where the firearms are stored.
All of these references from almost every major media outlet of the national socialist left as well as its leadership, proves that this is their obvious goal and they aren’t just talking about it.
2020 Presidential candidates that have advocated gun confiscation.
[or any synonyms thereof: mandatory buy back etc, virtual confiscation/permission requirements ]
- Beto O’Rourke [Actual and virtual confiscation/governmental permission requirements for an unalienable human right]
- Cory Booker: Cory’s Plan to End the Gun Violence Epidemic [virtual confiscation/governmental permission requirements for an unalienable human right]
- Elizabeth Warren [Actual combined with virtual confiscation/governmental permission requirements for an unalienable human right]
- Eric Swalwell [Actual and virtual confiscation/governmental permission requirements for an unalienable human right]
- Joe Biden: The Biden plan to end our gun violence epidemic [virtual confiscation/governmental permission requirements for an unalienable human right]
- Julián Castro [virtual confiscation/governmental permission requirements for an unalienable human right]
- Kamala Harris Would Force Gun Owners To Sell Their Assault Weapons To The Government [Forced compensated confiscation]
- Kirsten Gillibrand suggests support for mandatory buyback of assault weapons [Actual confiscation/governmental permission requirements for an unalienable human right].
- Pete Buttigieg [virtual confiscation/governmental permission requirements for unalienable human rights].
2019
- [NYT] VA Governor Northam “has not ruled out confiscating assault weapons from gun owners.”
- Behar Advises 2020 Dems: ‘Don’t Tell…Wait Until You Get Elected Then Take Guns Away’.
- Beto O’Rourke claims he hasn’t talked about confiscating guns.
- Dr. RaShall Brackney, Chief of the Charlottesville Police Department [Paraphrasing] “Any weapons that can be used to kill people should be banned”
- A Peace Plan for a Safer America. [Demands for compensated confiscation as well as virtual confiscation of all guns in addition to a licensing requirement for an unalienable human right].
- Iowa state Sen. Claire Celsi dictatorial senator threatens to take guns by force if the gun owner wasn’t “nice” to her.
- Vox: Democrats have been discussing the same ideas on guns for 25 years. It’s time to change that. [Virtual and actual gun confiscation, requiring governmental permission for an unalienable human right].
- Nate McMurray YEP. I’M COMING FOR YOUR AR15 [Congressional candidate calling for gun confiscation]
- La Times: Banning semiautomatic weapons won’t solve America’s gun problem [Detailing why just getting rid of semi-autos won’t be enough]
- Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison: “Maybe it’ll just be a confiscation and we won’t have to worry about paying the fine.”
‘Goosebumps’! CNN’s Baldwin, Camerota Cheer Hogg Family, Push Mass Gun Confiscation
- Syracuse.com: 20 years after Columbine: ‘Guns are the problem. Guns need to go.’ (Commentary)
- Bernie Sanders: We must follow New Zealand’s lead.. ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Ban bump stocks, semiautos, & high cap mags designed to kill people
2018
- Washington Monthly: A Real Long-Term Solution to Gun Violence [Forced nationalization of the arms industry, compensated confiscation]
- Harper’s Bazaar: Why We Need to Ban Assault Rifles
- Mother Jones: Ban All Semiautomatic Firearms
- stltoday.com: The gun ban that worked [Virtual gun confiscation – the demand to require governmental permission to possess an unalienable human right]
- The Guardian: ‘Why does anyone need a gun?’: Toronto shooting prompts calls for handgun ban
- Esquire: Okay, Now I Actually Do Want To Take Your Guns
- Ban assault weapons, buy them back, go after resisters: Ex-prosecutor in Congress
- Vox: Why an assault weapons ban can’t address America’s gun problem
- Emma González [March for our Lives]: Removing the assault and semi-automatic weapons from our Civilian society, instituting thorough background checks and mandatory waiting periods (and raising the buying age and banning the production of high-capacity magazines) are the ways to stop shootings in America.
- The Charlotte News: Ban military-style assault weapons for the sake of our children
- Vox: What no politician wants to admit about gun control “taking a huge number of guns away from a huge number of gun owners”
- NAACP President OPINION: Gun Safety Is about Freedom [Australian style gun confiscation – making gun owners an offer they can’t refuse ]
Maine Voices: Yes, we want to take away your guns
- Mercury News – Eugene Robinson Robinson: Arming teachers is absurd — ban military-style assault rifles
- The Star: Want to end gun violence Mr. President? Get rid of guns
- La Times: No one becomes a mass shooter without a mass-shooting gun
- It’s Too Late. You’ve Lost Your Guns.
2017
- Splinter news: BAN GUNS
- Redhawks Online: Guns must go
- Boston Globe: Hand over your weapons
- News-Press – USA Today Editorial Board: Renew ban on military-style assault weapons
- Dan Pfeiffer: What to Bring to the Gun Fight [national gun registry, Tracking and limiting purchases of ammunition and a national gun buyback program]
- Eugene Robinson: Gun control should include buyback program like Australia’s
- Washington Post Editorial Board Calls on Trump to Pass Gun Control: ‘End This American Carnage’ [Members of The Washington Post Editorial Board]
The Week: Ban guns
- Plan A Magazine: Ban Guns. Amend the Constitution.
- (CNN) Sachs: Ban semiautomatic assault weapons and save lives
- Prospect magazine: Dear America: it’s time to grow up and ban guns
2016
- Huffington Post: Domestic Disarmament, Not ‘Gun Control’
- Washington Post – Eugene Robinson: Assault weapons must be banned in America
- W. Kamau Bell [CNN]: I want Obama to take away your guns
- Huffington post: Can’t We Just Put the Damn Guns Down?
- Anderson Cooper: “Speaking only for myself, watching Obama get repeatedly accused of wanting to take people’s guns away makes me sort of wish he’d just do something to earn that accusation. May as well!”
- The Daily Beast: President Obama Isn’t Taking People’s Guns—But Maybe He Should.
2015
- New Republic: It’s Time to Ban Guns. Yes, All of Them.
- The New York Times: End the Gun Epidemic in America [First Front Page Editorial In 95 Years] This editorial published on A1 in the Dec. 5 edition of The New York Times. It is the first time an editorial has appeared on the front page since 1920.
- The Daily Beast: Yes, They Want to Take Your Guns Away
- Hillary Clinton: “In the Australian example, as I recall, that was a buyback program.”…..“I think it would be worth considering doing it on the national level”
- Vox: Becoming a gun-free society would be hard. But we should still try.
- Daily Kos: Effective Gun Control – A National Semi-Auto Ban
- Washington Post: A gun-free society
- Obama: “We know that other countries, in response to one mass shooting, have been able to craft laws that almost eliminate mass shootings. Friends of ours, allies of ours — Great Britain, Australia, countries like ours. So we know there are ways to prevent it.”
- Tallahassee Democrat – Stop the insanity: Ban guns
2014
- Obama: A couple of decades ago, Australia had a mass shooting similar to Columbine or Newtown. And Australia just said, well, that’s it — we’re not seeing that again. And basically imposed very severe, tough gun laws.
- La Times: You say gun control doesn’t work? Fine. Let’s ban guns altogether.
2013
2012
- Daily Kos: How to Ban Guns: A step by step, long term process
- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo: “Confiscation could be an option. Mandatory sale to the state could be an option. Permitting could be an option — keep your gun but permit it.”
- Detroit Metro Times: Ban all guns, now
- Opinionator – New York Times: Why Gun ‘Control’ Is Not Enough
- House Dem: ‘Turn in your guns’
- Eugene Robinson: First, Get Rid of the Guns
- Economist The gun control that works: no guns
- Huffington Post: Get Rid of the Damn Guns
- Yes conservatives, we want to take away your guns…
2011
1993
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
The list of the over 75 cases of the left calling for gun confiscation – Beto version 2019
Guards arrested as FBI investigates if Epstein didn’t kill himself
The smell of fear
Chick-fil-A offers pitiful excuse for caving to radical progressive pressure
Sign the petition! Chick-Fil-A: Return to your values or stop identifying as a Christian business
Mike Pompeo announces U.S. support for Israeli settlements
Adam Schiff proves the impeachment inquiry is 100% political
Attorney General William Barr demonstrates why he’s the best AG in decades
Jordan calls out ‘So-And-So Said Such And Such’ impeachment
Watch: Jim Jordan puts smackdown on ‘star witness’
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Trending
-
Foreign Affairs21 hours ago
Beyond Hong Kong: China censors freedom of expression in the Pacific
-
Democrats3 days ago
Adam Schiff proves the impeachment inquiry is 100% political
-
Culture and Religion17 hours ago
Sign the petition! Chick-Fil-A: Return to your values or stop identifying as a Christian business
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Fresno Shooting: California gun control is fulfilling criminals’ wildest dreams
-
Conservatism3 days ago
Attorney General William Barr demonstrates why he’s the best AG in decades
-
Culture and Religion17 hours ago
Chick-fil-A offers pitiful excuse for caving to radical progressive pressure
-
Democrats3 days ago
The impeachment Schiff-show, sans noise
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
One does not simply ignore the Bible on a singular issue