Joy Behar blames ‘white nationalists’ for Jersey City murders

Joy Behar has been able to achieve two pinnacles in her profession after years of hard work. She has reached the highest echelons of unhinged progressivism among Hollywood stars, which is a huge accomplishment that is hard to achieve. She has also established herself as one of the least intelligent people on television. The combination makes for constant embarrassments to her and the show she represents.

Wednesday, she was able to utilize both of her skills on The View. In an interview with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, they were discussing the Jersey City murders at a kosher market that left four people dead, along with the two alleged assailants. When Christie mentioned Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals, a law enforcement officer leaving behind a wife and five children, Christie new it was the right moment to invoke prayers for the family. But Behar had other ideas. She saw it as a perfect opportunity to invoke her radical progressive views.

“Yes. You will concede that the nationals — these white nationalists have been let out of their holes,” she said.

The narrative of white nationalists involved in hate crimes like the one in Jersey City had been pushed by many since the incident. It happened in an area that seemed to specifically target Jews and anti-Semitic hate crimes have been on the rise around the country. Behar jumped on this bandwagon while most others were leaving it. Why? Because they became aware that the alleged perpetrators were black supremacists, at least one of whom was part of the anti-Semitic Black Hebrew Israelis group. At least it was better than Rashida Tlaib who was still clueless and pushing the false narrative over 24 hours later

Whether Christie simply didn’t hear her (possible) or was being polite as a guest on her show (probable), he didn’t embarrass her in front of her audience. Instead, he gave a very diplomatic reply: “Listen. It’s an awful, divisive time when you are allowing folks to be able to express these kind of views, no matter who they are, no matter what the ethnic, religious bias they have. That’s got no place in this country, never has, and we, all of us who feel that way, need to be speaking out against it and drown their voices out.”

It takes a lot of guts to continuously fail with her narrative, as Joy Behar does, and still continue to echo it in the face of the truth. The abuse this woman takes over her idiocy is unfathomable. She’s a trooper for going on as she does.

