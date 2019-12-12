Foreign Affairs
Exit polls show huge win for Johnson, conservatives, and Brexit
Boris Johnson and the Tories are poised to make gains in Parliament and retain control, according to exit polls from the historic election. Projections show them sitting at 368 of the 650 seats, a 50-seat bump from the 2017 elections.
Election results 2019: Tories on course to win majority – exit poll
Exit polls have proved to be very accurate in recent years. In 2017 it correctly predicted a hung Parliament, with no overall winner, and in 2015 it predicted the Conservatives would be the largest party.
If the exit poll is correct, and Boris Johnson has secured a majority, then he will have the backing of MPs on the green benches behind him to take us out of the European Union next month.
A huge junction in our history – a moment that will redraw our place in the world.
Much of the talk from the media leading up to election day was focused on how embarrassing it would be if Johnson lost. As the tone of the BBC article above illustrates, the UK has the same problems that we do with progressive elites in the ranks of their media. The people want Brexit, as they’ve demonstrated through three votes so far, but the progressives simply don’t want to accept the results of elections. Sound familiar?
https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles/status/105259069629419520
Boris Johnson will remain Prime Minister. Brexit is finally going to happen. Progressive media is beside itself. The echoes of America’s challenges with leftist elites who know better than the rest of us may be a universal problem in the western world.
