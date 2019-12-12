Every vulnerable Democrat who votes of impeachment must be held to account

Let’s be perfectly clear about one fact. The entire impeachment debacle is 100% political. It is not the legislative branch engaging in checks and balances. It is not mandated by the presence of a crime. It is not contributing to national security or stopping election fraud. It is political.

One can say these are just my opinions, but they’re demonstrable. When we dig beyond the televised rhetoric and coordinated Tweets, we see ample evidence to declare beyond a reasonable doubt that the Democrats’ impeachment Kabuki Theater is about two elections: Redoing the 2016 election and preparing for the 2020 election. Everything else is fodder for their mainstream media lapdogs.

As a political animal, we must treat the votes of every member of the House of Representatives as a statement of where they stand politically. Are they putting party before country? Are they listening to their constituents? Will they stand up to the bullies leading their party or are they patsies who are going along to get along? These are questions that will be answered by everyone who votes, especially those who are vulnerable in their upcoming elections.

It is important to differentiate between safe Democrats and vulnerable ones. The safe Democrats in deep blue districts have nothing to lose by voting in favor of impeachment. They have plausible deniability on their side as going with the crowd within their party will be rewarded by the majority in their district. The only bad move they could make from a political perspective is to vote against impeachment, thus potentially prompting a primary contender. Democrats in deep blue districts will vote for impeachment to protect themselves. That’s not to say they don’t deserve rebuke just because the decision is predestined, but it behooves conservatives to ignore them come election time unless a truly special Republican candidate comes along. Otherwise, we’re wasting our breath.

Vulnerable Democrats in red or swing districts are a completely different story. Every vote they make is important as it’s a potential sticking point their opponents can turn into a big deal. With impeachment, it’s already a big deal. Those who vote for impeachment are voting against their nation and likely against the will of their constituents. They are called “Representatives” for a reason, and if they fail to represent the people that voted them in, then they’re not doing their jobs. They must be voted out in 2020.

The ONLY hope they have is if Republicans fail to oust them. This can happen in a few forms ranging from bad candidates, poor messaging, or neglected fundraising. We can’t always control the candidates; if the wrong option wins the primary or if not good options are available, there’s not much that can be done. But the other two elements – messaging and fundraising – fall squarely in the purview of us as journalists and you as citizens. Together, we can hold impeachment-happy Democrats in districts of opportunity to account.

As we prepare to officially launch the American Conservative Movement, we do so with a clear mandate upon which to springboard our operations. Democrats are handing us an opportunity to make an impact sooner rather than later. Once the votes are in and the targets are identified, we will begin talking to declared conservative candidates in their district. From there, we will begin campaigns to make certain we hang the albatross of their impeachment vote around their necks and keep it there until election day. At this stage, this seems like the most clear-cut avenue through which we can make a difference and focus our efforts on building a stronger American future.

The only thing we’re asking now is for those of you who have signed up for updates to start spreading the word. We reached our initially tipping point for launch – 6500 patriots. We chose this number because 5000 people is enough to start the movement and we assume some who signed up for updates may not be ready to get involved. Activism isn’t for everybody, but conservatives must be more engaged. The left has more activists. We can joke that the left inherently has more time because the right is busy doing real work, but that’s still not an excuse. We can make the time. This is about our children and grandchildren, but unlike past movements with nebulous risks that may or may not pan out, today we’re facing the existential threat of radical progressivism that is bent on traditional Marxism and cultural Marxism being the prevailing philosophies in this nation. This isn’t just about the future. This is about today.

We aren’t here to make a statement. We’re here to make an impact. In preparation for something grand that can build upon a grassroots movement, it’s imperative that we all understand the stakes. America is under attack from within. We need put an end to the progressive scourge before it gains the power to do real harm to our nation, its people, and the Constitution.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.