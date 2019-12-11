William Barr destroys any doubt of corruption in FBI’s investigation into Trump campaign

Attorney General William Barr destroyed the FBI’s claims they did nothing wrong in the months before and after the 2016 election. His interview with WSJ was loaded with many quotable moments and damaging remarks, but there was a two-minute clip that essentially summed up the two biggest bombshells from Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s investigation and report.

As Nick Arama noted over at RedState, these two minutes are really all you need to see if you’re wanting the meat of the issues AG Barr brought up in his interview:

The Barr Video That Sums Up How Despicable the Behavior of the FBI Was Barr is talking about how the FBI failed to warn the Trump campaign about any perceived efforts from the Russians. Instead, the FBI just wired up people and put confidential human sources (otherwise known as spies) next to Trump folks in monitored meetings. But those meetings and the monitoring proved that there wasn’t any Russia collusion or connection, they were exculpatory. But, Barr said, the FBI continued on anyway and never informed the court that the evidence was exculpatory. They didn’t have probable cause, he continued, so they used the Steele Dossier, which they had never verified, to get the warrant. They also withheld information from the court about the lack of reliability of Steele. The major takeaway, Barr said, came after the election. He said that in January 2017, they spoke to Steele’s “subsource,” Steele was only talking to one sub source, who was the person who had other sources. When the FBI spoke to him, he called into question the dossier, basically saying it was mostly “barroom talk” and “rumor,” not confirming what Steele had said. Here’s the kicker. According to Barr, the FBI then told the court that the sub source had been honest and credible, suggesting that he was backing up what Steele claimed in the dossier, when in fact what he was being honest and credible about was the fact that the dossier was garbage.

This is corruption, plain and simple. Certain members of the FBI had their sights set on the Trump campaign. When that didn’t pan out, they extended and expanded their investigation into the Trump administration in its early days in an effort to subvert the results of the election. Was this the “plan B” described by Peter Strzok in his text messages to Lisa Page? It would seem likely.

This is a very important two minutes from AG Barr that sums up the major takeaways from the IG report pic.twitter.com/a2PElfBz8f — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) December 10, 2019

What makes all of this worse is the fact that they abused their power over the courts as the premier law enforcement agency of the land, an organization that is supposed to be the pinnacle of law, order, and honesty in the way they do their jobs. These are the best of the best, or so we’ve been led to believe. Any notion that this was perpetrated by a couple of bad apples is ludicrous, which is one of the reasons so many Americans are holding our collective breath in anticipation of what U.S. Attorney John Durham will uncover.

It’s clear that justice has not been served by the IG report, which is why both Barr and Durham have spoken out about it. Even before the report was released, I expressed my own skepticism in the Inspector General. Is Michael Horowitz protecting the Deep State? We’ll likely never know, but that’s okay. If Durham can nail some of them, Horowitz will be forgotten (though not forgiven).

It took the FBI several months before the 2016 election to fail at upending it and several months after to fail at subverting the results. It took William Barr two minutes to give us the details of their failures. Well done, sir.

