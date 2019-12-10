Poll shows most Americans prospering more now than in 2016. Only 22% say they’re worse off.

The week before election day, 1980, then-candidate Ronald Reagan asked a simple question. “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” It was the exclamation point that capped off a very successful campaign that limited President Carter to a single disastrous term. It’s relevant today following a Quinnipiac poll that shows 57% of Americans believe they are better off now than they were in 2016, with 22% saying they’re worse off and 19% saying they’re doing about the same.

Here’s Reagan’s closing argument, for reference and reverence.

Let’s take something into account with this (and all) polls. People will often answer questions based on their desired outcome. While there may be some Trump supporters who are not doing as well now as they were and lied, it’s much more likely Trump detractors were willing to lie and say they’re not doing better when in reality they truly are. That’s politics. That’s polling. People want their voice to help achieve a result that matches their biases. In this case, many Democrats do not want it known that they truly are prospering now more than before.

In any other election season, it would hard to find candidates willing to take on President Trump. The economy has soared in his first term to record levels in most key indicators. Wall Street, consumer confidence, wages, and unemployment are all showing positive strides that point to a continuation for the foreseeable future despite mainstream media’s scare tactics. The people simply aren’t buying into their attempts to fulfill their prophecies of economic collapse by reporting that it’s coming. Jobs keep returning. People keep buying. Companies continue to flourish.

But this isn’t an ordinary election season. We have plenty of candidates banking on the media siding with them at every turn so they can correct the mistake they believe they made in 2016 when they weren’t hard enough on candidate Trump. This is ludicrous, of course, as their drumbeat of negative reporting and commentating was pervasive from the moment the GOP nomination was locked. However, in their eyes they clearly didn’t do enough because they didn’t achieve the desired result, so they’ve doubled- and tripled down for the 2020 election. It’ll be anti-Trump 24/7 all the way through election day on outlets like CNN, NY Times, MSNBC, and the Washington Post, all of whom laughably claim to be unbiased.

If the election were decided strictly on results, the Democrats would have literally nothing they could do to win. That’s why we have impeachment. It’s why every piece of positive press about the President is muffled while every potentially negative story is amplified. They need all the help they can get because even most Democratic voters have to admit they’re doing better today with more jobs, higher wages, and more opportunities for advancement than any time in recent history, perhaps ever.

We need to get the word out that if people want to vote for continued prosperity, they need to vote for Republicans to hold the White House and Senate while taking back control of the House of Representatives. With all that’s already been done, imagine how this term could have ended had the impeachment-only Democrats not taken control of the House. We were seeing true progress (as compared to progressive’s false progress) in the first two years of President Trump’s first term. We need all of his second term to have both chambers of Congress controlled by the Trump-agenda promoting GOP.

Democrats won’t say this, of course, but their 2020 pitch is essentially, “Vote for us in spite of the tremendous prosperity you’re all experiencing because we won’t hurt your feelings like the orange man does.” It’s sad.

