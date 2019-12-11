Economy
Booming economy: Real estate company gives employees bonuses totaling $10 million
The economy is doing very well for most Americans as a recent Quinnipiac poll revealed. In Baltimore, one company is feeling the results of the boom and decided to give its employees an early Christmas gift.
The 198 St. John Properties employees and their families who gathered with them at the yearly Christmas party were given a bonus this year. It wasn’t a Starbucks gift card or some other stocking stuffer. All of the employees were given a share based on tenure of $10,000,000 in bonuses. That comes out to over $50,000 on average, though some received upwards around $250,000. An employee who hadn’t even started yet received the least – $100. Still, it’s not bad before one’s first day at work.
The moment St. John Properties workers receive $10M bonuses
“I wanted to celebrate it and make it meaningful for the people who did it,” St. John said, according to the Baltimore Sun. “I steer the boat but they are the ones that run the boat.”
The bonuses celebrate a company milestone — developing 20 million square feet of office space, retail and warehouses.
The company’s real estate is spread out across Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin.
“I still haven’t absorbed it,” Nikki Goode, director of taxation, said in the company video. “I’m shocked, very thankful.”
As the nation continues to thrive under President Trump’s third year in office, economic prosperity is reaching unprecedented levels for most. Imagine what can happen if the House of Representatives flipped red again in 2020.
