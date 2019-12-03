Conspiracy Theory
Is IG Michael Horowitz protecting the ‘Deep State’?
We’re still a week or so away from reading Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation, including whether or not he believes it was motivated by political considerations. Early reports seem to indicate he found misconduct but would not go so far as saying that there was biased political motivation behind the desire to attack then-candidate Trump and to continue investigating him after his inauguration. If that sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve heard it all before on the flip side of the coin.
Last year, Horowitz concluded there were inappropriate actions taken in the handling of Hillary Clinton’s illegal email servers. But he came to the same conclusion then as he apparently has come to this time, that there were no biases present to influence how the investigation went.
Folks, let’s call it what it is. Based on everything we know about Peter Strzok, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, and the cabal of “Deep State” operatives heading up “The Resistance” against President Trump, there are only two possible conclusions. Either they’re completely different behind the scenes and only pretending to be suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome when in front of a camera, or Horowitz is working with them and protecting them from scrutiny from the Department of Justice.
Considering Attorney General William Barr assigned U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate it all separately, it would appear his concerns about the Obama-appointee’s own bias warranted a second set of eyes and ears. Reports are currently flying around that Barr has disagreed with components of Horowitz’s report behind closed doors, but given the state of fake news, I’d be just as inclined to think mainstream media is just spreading false rumors as I would to believe Barr’s team leaked his concerns a week before the report.
Here’s a shocker! IG report will be worthless! Let me guess, we need to wait for that other deep staters report?
Spoiler alert: We are on our own!
We must re-elect .@realDonaldTrump We will drain the swamp together! https://t.co/F6GN5sFfeQ
— America’s favorite Uncle Charlie (DJT Cult Leader) (@charliebebus) December 3, 2019
Justice Department knocks Washington Post article on IG report, cautions against speculationhttps://t.co/PkvtaexsNt
— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 3, 2019
Ahead of DOJ IG Michael Horowitz's report on the FBI's Russia investigation being released in a week, read @AndrewCMcCarthy's June 2018 dissection of Horowitz's report on the Clinton email investigation. https://t.co/aNn46TwZg4
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) December 2, 2019
New Freedom Caucus Chairman @RepAndyBiggsAZ says "I would and I would anticipate" DOJ IG Michael Horowitz to be called to testify on the House side after his FISA report gets released. Horowitz set to testify before Senate Judiciary on Dec. 11, two days after report release
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 1, 2019
Remember:
Michael Horowitz is an Obama appointee
When Bill Barr says he rejects the Inspector General's conclusions, he has every reason to
Donald Trump was spied on by the Obama administration
Horowitz says it was all justified
Barr disagrees
I stand with the Bill Barr
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 3, 2019
We shall see if this latest leak is accurate. But this is why I don’t raise expectations about this IG or his coming reports. He’s an Obama appointee. And he went pretty soft on Comey. I hope I’m wrong. But we will know very soon. https://t.co/RMZqF5dPLf
— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 27, 2019
I also stand with Bill Barr and John Henry Durham, real Americans. Go back in American folk lore to John Henry, a real American hero, the steel drivin’ man.
I don’t pay much attention to Obama appointees like Michael Horowitz, they’re Democrats like Pelosi and Schiff. https://t.co/YBR5n9aSu1
— Marty Barrack (@ahebrewcatholic) December 3, 2019
If Horowitz, as part of the permanent bureaucracy that comprises the Deep State, is acting on behalf of those who could be most harmed by the truth coming out, then he needs to be removed from his position. Certainly there’s an assistant IG position somewhere less important. Given what we know about the nefarious activities that have been taking place in the DoJ for years, the IG needs to be someone working on behalf of the American people. Horowitz doesn’t seem to be that guy.
Obama-appointee Michael Horowitz found misconduct in the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email server, but saw no political bias. He found misconduct in the Russia investigation, but still no bias. Either he’s blind or he’s protecting his Deep State superiors.
