Crank the handle on impeachment Republicans. Crank the handle.

The authoritarian left is desperately trying to win with smears and false accusations. It’s time to use this against them.

Now that the double-dealing Democrats have laid their cards on the table, everyone can see they have nothing but a lot of partisan smoke without any fire. The Republican Senate can now expose the façade for what it truly is and insure the demise of a once great but now decrepit national party as well as seeing the end to the organised evil that is socialism.

It is up to the Republican Senate to show that the impeachment process has been nothing but a one-sided show trial from a foregone conclusion of 3 long years. They can either rise to the challenge and expose this sham or they can allow the left to use this as a propaganda victory that will be used again and again.

The nation’s authoritarian left is clearly on a downward spiral, beset with a collectivist ideology that has never worked in over 400 years. It’s a socialist national agenda based on false promises of all manner of freebies from other people’s money, gun confiscation and abortion at any time.

None of their presidential candidates have been able to gain any traction. While some of them have dropped out, others have joined the fray, trying to buy their way into the presidential sweepstakes. It’s become such a dire situation for the authoritarian left that a potential 3 time loser is the ‘front-runner’ now with the left also in preparation for a potential run by Michelle Obama.

Grinding down the left’s desperate impeachment scheme.

The headline comes from the words of General George S. Patton in reaction to another desperation move by another set of socialists. During the last days of WWII, Adolph Hitler ordered a last-ditch offensive from the Ardennes region of Belgium. This offensive became known as the Battle of the Bulge, with the forces of the Wehrmacht becoming over extended in large salient.

In discussing his plans to wheel his division’s northward to cut off the Germans, General Patton laconically stated:

“The Kraut’s stuck his head in a meat grinder.” Turning his fist in a grinding motion, he continued, “And this time I’ve got hold of the handle.”

He would go on to save the day and shorten the war, turning a “Hail Mary play” by the Germans into a defeat that would see the end of the Third Reich.

The desperation of the left is palpable in reading the propaganda headlines of the left and perusing their ‘charges’ that would be laughable in another context. Their one-sided show trial could also be deemed to be an abuse of power, going after a political rival – the president – but they and their media minions have a convenient double standard mindset to avoid considering it this way. So being abjectly unfair or subpoenaing and publishing the phone records of innocent people is perfectly acceptable to them, so for them, it’s not an abuse of power.

Similarly, our system of government has 3 co-equal branches, just as a mathematical plane is defined by three vectors. Thus obstruction of congress [instead of obstruction of justice] means the executive branch isn’t subordinate to the legislative branch, one could easily reverse this term to illustrate its absurdity.

It’s very indicative that they keep on playing Three-card Monte with the supposed crimes with it a “Quid pro quo” one day, “Bribery” and “Extortion” the next, then “Betrayal” another day. Were it a serious issue, they would have been able to nail it down with one charge and make it stick.

The Republicans have two choices – give the left a propaganda victory or use it to defeat them.

The nation’s authoritarian left is taking a big gamble here. They clearly have nothing despite months of fake news to the contrary. The left is gambling on the Republicans quickly dismissing this charge, whereby they can make more claims of a cover-up.

No one should have any doubt that the media minions of the nation’s socialist left will pick this up, amplifying the “historic” nature of this impeachment [until they conjure up the next round of the same]. The left has spent 3 long years talking about impeachment. They aren’t about to stop with this victory in their grasp.

The importance of exposing the impeachment scam with a Senate trial.

The left is hoping that this won’t take place because unlike the show trial in the House of Representatives, both sides will be heard. The left cannot have their changing accusations exposed. They cannot abide having certain key witnesses brought forward – including alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella.

For all their talk of “bombshells” and fact witnesses, they had neither. If they had a charge that they thought would stick, they would have talked about it day and night instead of playing the accusation shell game.

A Senate trial would expose the façade as nothing but partisan smoke and mirrors, showing that the left never had anything in a real charge. Glenn Beck has done extensive work in exposing the underlying issues at work here. A Senate trial would expose them to the world. Instead of playing the “That’s a conspiracy theory game” the facts would come out showing that’s not the case.

We’re making progress in defeating the scourge of socialism.

Exploitation of language and emotion are the hallmarks of the ever-deceitful national socialist left. It used to be global cooling, then it was global warming followed by climate change and is now the climate crisis. The left used to tout gun control, then it became gun reform, now it’s gun safety and gun violence prevention.

Something rather interesting took place over on the site Townhall. The top comment on a column entitled “The New Liberal Dictionary” admonished the use of the term liberal in association with the left. It’s becoming very apparent that the ever deceitful left is being exposed as charlatans, beginning with their exploitation of the language.

2020 MUST be the election to stifle socialism for good.

A few months ago, the EIC for the NOQ report wrote this very important essay. While the tenor of the article was as a warning, it could also be taken as a mandate that next year should be the year that places the left’s base ideology of socialism permanently on the ash heap of history.

The organized evil that is socialism has been tried and has failed with horrific results for over 400 years. It has overseen the deliberate mass murder of over 100 million people. It is an ideology hanging by a thread that needs to be excised from the pantheon of viable governmental forms.

The bottom line.

The time has come to do this with a defeat of this last-ditch effort by the authoritarian left in a Senate trial. The fact that the national socialist media is playing this to the hilt, without even pretending to be objective should tell everyone what is at stake.

The case and charges presented by the nation’s socialist left are nothing but partisan smoke bereft of any fire. Exposing the charade should eviscerate the left. That is why it is important that it be conducted in this manner.

