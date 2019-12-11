Graham: Key players were ‘upset by the outcome of the 2016 election, and man they had a lot of power’

The Inspector General’s report on the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign and the early days of his administration was played down by mainstream media in the days leading up to its release. Many of us were expecting very little of substance to be revealed. That’s what we get for listening to mainstream media. In reality, there were tons of bombshells revealed, and while IG Michael Horowitz didn’t find bias, he found very clear wrongdoings that started and perpetuated the investigation fraudulently.

During his hearing the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Horowitz, more came to light about the actions and potential crimes committed by many in President Obama’s FBI. Most startling was the way power was abused. It was these actions that drew the most ire from Chairman Lindsey Graham, who was uncharacteristically mild in his closing statement. But he did make an extremely important point. “A lot of the key players here were upset by the outcome of the 2016 election, and man they had a lot of power.” Indeed they did.

Graham closes FISA hearing: IG team's conclusion about the legal predicate to open Trump-Russia probe "doesn't matter at all to me, because after it was opened it became a nightmare; it became something that can never happen again." pic.twitter.com/XgPulwDGt5 — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) December 11, 2019

The FBI’s abuse of power led to the worthless Mueller investigation that cost America two years and tens of millions of dollars. Had these “key players” been honest, it would have saved the country a ton of heartache.

