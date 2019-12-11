President Trump signs executive order against anti-Semitism

The White House released information about the executive order President Trump signed today condemning anti-Semitism and strengthening the executive branch’s ability to isolate and punish those committing it wherever it appears. In particular, it acknowledges that anti-Semitism is discrimination that should apply to Title VI of the Civil Right Act of 1964.

“The vile, hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears.” – President Donald J. Trump COMBATING ANTI-SEMITISM: President Donald J. Trump is issuing an Executive Order to further the fight against the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States. President Trump’s order makes it clear that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to anti-Semitic discrimination based on race, color, or national origin.

When enforcing Title VI against covered anti-Semitic discrimination, agencies will consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism as well as the IHRA’s contemporary examples.

The President is also directing Federal agencies to identify other ways the Government can use nondiscrimination authorities to address anti-Semitism.

This action further demonstrates the unwavering commitment of President Trump and his Administration to combating all forms of anti-Semitism. CONFRONTING RISING HATE: In recent years, Americans have witnessed a disturbing rise of anti-Semitic incidents and rhetoric across the country. In the past few years, there has been a disturbing trend of rising anti-Semitism in the United States.

Anti-Semitic incidents have increased in America since 2013, particularly in schools and on college campuses.

These incidents include horrific acts of violence against Jewish Americans and synagogues in the United States.

Earlier this year, 18 Democrat Members of Congress cosponsored legislation in support of the anti-Semitic “Boycott, Divest, Sanctions” (BDS) movement. In their resolution, these Congressmen and Congresswomen shockingly compared support for Israel to support for Nazi Germany.

TAKING ACTION: President Trump and his Administration have repeatedly taken action to combat hate and support the Jewish community. During this year’s State of the Union Address, President Trump promised to “never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism, or those who spread its venomous creed.”

Since January 2017, the Civil Rights division at the Department of Justice (DOJ) has obtained 11 convictions in cases involving attacks or threats against places of worship. The Division has also obtained nine convictions in cases involving hate crimes against individuals because of their religious beliefs.

DOJ has launched a new, comprehensive website providing a centralized portal for law enforcement, media, advocacy groups and others to access hate crime resources.

DOJ’s Community Relations Service has facilitated 17 forums since September 2018 focused on protecting places of worship and preventing hate crimes.

The President signed the JUST Act, strengthening Holocaust restitution efforts.

The Trump Administration removed the last known Nazi criminal from the United States.

Yesterday, there were tons of negative reactions from the left following a false Tweet posted by the NY Times. In it, they said the executive order would view “Judaism as a nationality,” which is not what the executive order does. By placing the same protections against anti-Semitism as the Civil Rights Act does for races and national origins, this executive order fulfills what the Obama administration and Congress attempted to do in the recent past.

The left will try to spin this as some sort of bigotry against… someone. That’s how they operate. Fortunately, most Americans who read it will realize this is for protections against the oppressed, not to somehow make them beholden to the government.

