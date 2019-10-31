Everything you need to know about the impeachment inquiry on four chalkboards and one Glenn Beck

On the surface, the whole impeachment inquiry seems very straightforward. It almost seems simple. Did President Trump prevent aid from going to Ukraine until they announced they were restarting an investigation into Burisma and, more importantly, Joe and Hunter Biden’s involvement? That’s it, right? Yes. And no. To fully understand what’s really going on here requires an in-depth understanding of the timeline of events, the dozens of players involved, and the massive coverups that have been taking place for years behind the scenes.

It’s a daunting task that will require dozens, perhaps hundreds of hours of research charting out the series of events, looking into the people and the roles they played, and digging beneath the surface to connect dots mainstream media is unwilling to acknowledge even exist, let alone report on them. Thankfully, you don’t have to invest all of that time, energy, or even money to do so. Glenn Beck’s team has done it already and packaged it up into several chalkboards worth of information.

Beck and his team have been doing these chalkboard presentations for years and have delivered some extremely important exposés on subjects legacy media simply won’t cover. But this may be his most important chalkboard endeavor to date as he ties together the vast amounts of information revolving around the impeachment inquiry. The picture he paints is an honest depiction; he doesn’t hold back punches against potential wrongdoings by people within the President’s orbit.

Throughout, he uses the poignant comparison between what the Democrats are doing with their impeachment inquiry and what the defense for O.J. Simpson did during his murder trial. Democrats have their “glove” just as Simpson’s defense did, but instead of saying, “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” Adam Schiff and co. are trying to convince people that their glove does fit, so they must impeach. In both cases, the vast amounts of evidence compiled against their narratives are being pushed aside in an effort to focus on the singular elements that support their agenda.

As the House races forward with their impeachment inquiry, it’s imperative that Americans educate themselves on the realities of this debacle. Glenn Beck and his team do a wonderful job of encapsulating it all for Americans to do just that.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.