Articles of Impeachment: Democrats go all-in with a pair of deuces

The bar for “high crimes and misdemeanors” has been set extraordinarily low now that House Democrats have declared what their two Articles of Impeachment will be. Obstruction of Congress and abuse of power are the cards they’re playing, and they’re going all in. Fortunately for President Trump and America, it’s a weaker hand than they’ve been threatening and a slam dunk for the Senate to quash if they so choose. But hopefully, they won’t quash it outright. America needs to see the Democrats’ narrative blown out of the water.

Let’s state the obvious right off the bat. Every president in the history of the United States has “obstructed” Congress. That’s part of the checks and balances the founders installed in our Constitution. The legislative and executive branches obstruct each other and the judicial branch plays referee in the game. As for “abuse of power,” again every president has done things that can be construed as such. If these are impeachable, then the office of the President of the United States is meaningless. We should start impeachment proceedings on every president within a week of inauguration.

Democrats had to set the impeachment bar very low to get their caucus on board. That's why charges of actual impeachable offenses like bribery were excluded. They're playing a pair of deuces and going all in. Let's reward them in 2020 with a sweeping win for @realDonaldTrump. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 10, 2019

In reality, neither charge rises to the level of impeachment even if they can be proven, which the Democrats failed to do. We heard presumptions, innuendos, and outright lies from their witnesses, none of whom presented actual evidence or even direct knowledge of the President’s actions. They need something tangible to prove abuse of power, and the list of tangible items is limited to phone records that don’t even connect the President to anyone else.

In poker, there are two ways to win a hand. You can have the best hand when all of the cards are revealed or you can get everyone else at the table to fold. What the Democrats are presenting are two deuces, a very weak hand under normal situations. But they aren’t in a position to bluff because once they vote on Articles of Impeachment and send them to the Senate, the entire country will get to see the accusations and lack of evidence supporting them. It’s a strange move, one that reeks of desperation. They dipped their toes in the impeachment pool and soon realized they couldn’t easily pull them back out. Instead of admitting defeat and facing the wrath of the radical progressives in their caucus, they chose to go all-in. This will come back to haunt them.

It’s incumbent on every American who is not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome to acknowledge that this is the most politically biased move made by a congressional majority in decades. One can point to the President Clinton impeachment as similar, but at least House Republicans had an actual crime that was verified as being committed. President Clinton lied to Congress and admitted as much after the fact. Should he have been impeached? No. But partisanship won out. Now, we’re seeing a more perverse repeat, only this time there are no tangible crimes for the opposition party to demonstrate against the President.

Democrats are hoping their patsies in mainstream media will so loudly trumpet their narrative that the people will overlook the obvious and focus on the spirit of the impeachment debacle. They don’t believe they can actually remove the President from office, but they hope they can make it seem like he deserves to be removed through the efforts of propaganda and political smokescreens. That’s their play. If that sounds weak, remember, we’re dealing with a political body who just went all-in with a pair of deuces.

This is going to be detrimental to Democrats come election season if Republicans handle it properly. But let’s face it. There’s a good chance they won’t handle it properly. They lost control of the House of Representatives during a midterm election that happened in a time of unprecedented prosperity in America. They had the clearly beneficial aftereffects of tax cuts on their side and summarily lost that advantage by mismanaging the narrative. With impeachment, it’s quite possible they can muff the narrative once again.

It’s up to us to make sure every Democrat in a swing district knows we’re watching them very closely. Representative Abigail Spanberger is learning a lesson every vulnerable Democrat needs to learn very quickly. We will not allow them the luxury of complacency or going with the flow. They must go against their caucus and vote in favor of the truth or we will devastate them in 2020 with sweeping election defeats. That’s the message they need to hear. It needs to be clear. It needs to be loud. It needs to be constant.

Democrats should have folded on their “focus group impeachment” once they realized their hand was so weak. They chose to make the 2020 election about impeachment. We must choose to evict them from power as a result.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.