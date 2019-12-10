Democrats
Ted Cruz promises due process when impeachment moves to the Senate
As the impeachment debacle moves to its next state with Democrats going all-in with a pair of deuces, it’s almost certainly incumbent on the Senate to play the process more fairly. They clearly have grounds to dismiss it outright as the two Articles of Impeachment proposed by House Democrats are ludicrous. But we expect the upper chamber will take on their proper role of discovering and unveiling the truth to fully exonerate President Trump.
Senator Ted Cruz released a video that expresses his own perspectives on impeachment. As he noted, this is a propaganda impeachment, one that is only being allowed by the American public to continue because so many have latched onto the Democrats’ false narrative being propagated through mainstream media. But instead of thumping his chest and declaring the Senate is going to pound Congress into the ground (though that would have been fun to hear), the Senator proclaimed his chamber will handle it properly and allow for due process to win the day.
What’s happening in the House has become an absolute circus. A show trial. A propaganda trial. When the Senate takes up Democrats' #ArticlesOfImpeachment, we will have a fair proceeding, a proceeding that respects due process, that allows both sides to present their case. pic.twitter.com/lSNwQy16tQ
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 10, 2019
As Senator Cruz knows, this impeachment debacle doesn’t need spin or smokescreens. The truth is on President Trump’s side. All that needs to happen in the Senate is for that truth to be allowed its day in the sun.
