Report shows Democrats becoming impeachment ‘Thought Police’

Democrats really, really want to impeach President Trump. Contrary to their current narrative, they’ve really, really wanted to impeach President Trump since he won the 2016 election, but apparently now they really, really, REALLY want to impeach him. They want it so badly that after wasting everyone’s time (and taxpayer dollars) on the Mueller investigation, then wasting more of our time (and taxpayer dollars) on their Ukraine investigation, they’ve moved the goalpost for stopping impeachment so far out of its original spot, it can no longer be considered a part of the stadium. They’ve moved away from oversight over alleged quid pro quo and focused now on being the Thought Police.

What’s the latest impeachable offense detailed in their House Judiciary Committee report? They say the President can be impeached based on “illegitimate motives.” Seriously.

House Judiciary Committee Report: President Can Be Impeached for ‘Motives’ Without Breaking Law The House Judiciary Committee released a report Saturday in which it argued that a president may be impeached for “illegitimate motives” even if his actions are “legally permissible.” The 52-page report, written by 20 members of the staff for the Democratic majority, attempts to provide a legal and constitutional basis for the Democrats’ ongoing effort to impeach the president. The report states: “The question is not whether the President’s conduct could have resulted from permissible motives. It is whether the President’s real reasons, the ones in his mind at the time, were legitimate.”

Let’s be very clear about what all this means. The House Intelligence Committee failed to make a decent case, let alone a good one, that showed the President committed impeachable crimes. They presented zero evidence other than potentially illegal call logs that demonstrated literally nothing of substance. This was meant as distraction fodder for the press who gleefully ate it up. Then, the House Judiciary Committee rolled out three “experts” who attacked the President (and his son) but whose testimony was apparently worthless since the Judiciary Committee’s report didn’t use anything from their testimony.

Since they had no evidence of a crime, they needed to manufacture a crime. That’s what we have now, an impeachment that will move forward based on what they believe to be the President’s “real reasons” for holding back aid from Ukraine for a period of review. As has been reiterated thousands of times, though apparently not enough to House Democrats, the alleged bribery is completely debunked by the fact that Ukraine received the aid WITHOUT Ukraine initiating new investigations into Burisma, the energy company that employed Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Democrats are so desperate for impeachment, they’re willing to set the standards to the lowest bar possible: what someone is thinking. If that’s the case, then we need to start impeaching everyone. By their standards, everyone is guilty.

