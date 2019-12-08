Alleged Pensacola terrorist’s final Tweet points to motive for attack

A Twitter account that appears to have belonged to alleged NAS Pensacola terrorist Mohammed Saeed Ashamrani has been suspended, but archives and screenshots show what appear to be a mini-manifesto. It demonstrated no allegiance to a terrorist organization but shows clear hatred for American actions in the Middle East. The final Tweet sent from the account was released moments before the shooting that killed three was initiated.

Below are screenshots of the final Tweeted message:

The incident draws into question the wisdom of training foreign military personnel in the United States. As some have noted, it’s very difficult to distinguish between a potential terrorist hiding his intentions and someone who is here to act as an allied military official. The United States has engaged in training, equipping, and fighting side-by-side with our allies for decades, but in recent years there have been multiple challenges and tragedies associated with working closely with people who have among them those who hate us. In this case, it appears the terrorist may not have been acting alone.

Six Saudis have been detained since the incident, including three who filmed the attack.

As we continue to struggle against terrorists bent on our destruction, we must remain guarded against “allies” who have our enemies in their midst. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani is one of potentially many threats living in our country.

