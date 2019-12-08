News
Alleged Pensacola terrorist’s final Tweet points to motive for attack
A Twitter account that appears to have belonged to alleged NAS Pensacola terrorist Mohammed Saeed Ashamrani has been suspended, but archives and screenshots show what appear to be a mini-manifesto. It demonstrated no allegiance to a terrorist organization but shows clear hatred for American actions in the Middle East. The final Tweet sent from the account was released moments before the shooting that killed three was initiated.
Below are screenshots of the final Tweeted message:
The incident draws into question the wisdom of training foreign military personnel in the United States. As some have noted, it’s very difficult to distinguish between a potential terrorist hiding his intentions and someone who is here to act as an allied military official. The United States has engaged in training, equipping, and fighting side-by-side with our allies for decades, but in recent years there have been multiple challenges and tragedies associated with working closely with people who have among them those who hate us. In this case, it appears the terrorist may not have been acting alone.
Six Saudis have been detained since the incident, including three who filmed the attack.
Report: 6 Saudis Detained After Pensacola Shooting, 3 Filmed Attack
Six Saudi nationals, including three who allegedly filmed Friday’s attack on Naval Air Station Pensacola, were reportedly detained after the shooting.
The Associated Press reports that the Pensacola gunman was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia, and NBC News reports that the gunman’s name was Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.
Now the New York Times reports that six other Saudis were detained after the shooting and three of those six allegedly filmed the shooting as it unfolded in Pensacola.
The shooter was reportedly at the Pensacola to train. Former Gov. Rick Scott, currently Sen. Scott (R-FL), expressed concern that the Saudi attacker was in Pensacola training on a U.S. base:
As we continue to struggle against terrorists bent on our destruction, we must remain guarded against “allies” who have our enemies in their midst. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani is one of potentially many threats living in our country.
