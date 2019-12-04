Dean Cain reacts to Pamela Karlan’s ‘apology’ about Barron Trump

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan hates President Trump. She’s the perfect witness for Democrats in their House Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment because she’s an academic (the left adores academia as the pinnacle of human enlightenment) who has read the Constitution and is unabashed in her utter contempt for President Trump’s very existence. She invokes the emotional response the Democrats need for them to take an evidence-free impeachment to its preordained conclusion.

During her testimony, she took the type of petty turn we’ve grown to expect from people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. She invoked Barron Trump, the President’s son, in her attacks on his alleged abuse of power. Even the First Lady, who is usually reserved in her reactions to the ongoing attacks against her family, couldn’t help but condemn the former Obama official for bringing young Barron into the proceedings.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Karlan was likely bombarded with calls, texts, and social media messages telling her she went way too far in her attacks on the President by bringing his son into the mix. As a result, she issued an “apology,” one that was so filled with her standard contempt for the President that it was disingenuous at best. At worst, it was a wink and a nod at her adoring leftist pals who love that she went as low as she could go while testifying about someone they despise.

This apology is a bunch of #malarkey !! pic.twitter.com/N7uHzcFbKB — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 4, 2019

Actor Dean Cain’s reaction to Pamela Karlan’s “apology” for slinging mud at Barron Trump is how the vast majority of Trump supporters feel. It was complete malarkey, as Joe Biden would say if he was honest. Cain said it for him… and the rest of us.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.