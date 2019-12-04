Media
Hogan Gidley highlights clear anti-Trump bias in a fraction of the NY Times’ front page today
Mainstream media (the vast majority of it, anyway) hates President Trump. They hate the Republican Party. They hate Republican, Independent, and dastardly Democratic voters who support the Trump agenda. In essence, they hate the person, party, and supporters who believe American a prosperous and free country whose best days are right around the corner. Conversely, they adore the Democrats and all of their actions with the glee and dedication that can only be described using a word they often invoke against Trump supporters.
Mainstream media represents the Democratic Party’s cult and will go to extreme measures to make their anti-American agenda the ruling ideology of the land, now and in the future.
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley took a some time to highlight the egregious cases of unambiguous bias on display from one of the left’s favorite propaganda outlets, the NY Times. He didn’t have to spend a ton of time on it as the top section of today’s online front page was rife with all of their progressive talking points intact. His diagram is 100% accurate:
The commentary in his Tweet was equally accurate. “Media bias is real, it’s wrong, it’s dangerous, and it must be called out and exposed. Here are four @nytimes headlines and six clear, egregious examples of bias. Can you spot more? (Keep in mind, these are JUST the headlines…we didn’t even post all examples IN the articles.)”
Media bias is real, it’s wrong, it’s dangerous, and it must be called out and exposed. Here are four @nytimes headlines and six clear, egregious examples of bias. Can you spot more? (Keep in mind, these are JUST the headlines…we didn’t even post all examples IN the articles.) pic.twitter.com/Bkwy0haLBc
— Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) December 4, 2019
You need to do this every day Hogan.
EXCELLENT. https://t.co/p34NqkM0sh
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 5, 2019
When President Trump and other Republicans refer to fake news propagators as the “enemy of the people,” they aren’t being melodramatic. The bias is clear and dangerous. Thank you, Hogan Gidley, for making this clear.
Hogan Gidley highlights clear anti-Trump bias in a fraction of the NY Times' front page today
