Ultimate TDS: Trump-hater Pamela Karlan was on Hillary Clinton’s shortlist for SCOTUS

We’ve all seen examples of people with no reason to hate President Trump other than feeding on the rhetoric they get from mainstream media. There are plenty of hilarious videos in which Trump protesters suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” can’t actually name a policy they dislike or a crime he committed. We’ve also seen videos of people ripping on quotes they thought were said by Trump, only to find out the quotes were from Democrats like President Obama, Hillary Clinton, or Bernie Sanders.

But there are people who have a real beef with President Trump. One such person is the Democrats’ star witness in today’s House Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment. Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan has an extremely good reason to hate the President. If her choice for president, Hillary Clinton, had won the 2016 election, there’s a good chance Karlan would be sitting on the Supreme Court today.

Karlan was on Clinton’s shortlist of potential Supreme Court nominees.

Angry Hillary Donor Makes Up Her “Expert” Testimony RUSH: I just learned something about Democrat “witness,” and I put that in quotes, Pam Karlan, Pamela Karlan. She is the Stanford law professor who’s been testifying about what a reprobate Donald Trump is. “He abused his power!” All of this rotgut, partisan hackery. Well, it turns out that this witness donated thousands of dollars to Hillary Clinton and was on Hillary Clinton’s short list of Supreme Court nominees. Remember what this is. This is an impeachment hearing. Trump’s abused his power. No, Trump committed bribery! Oh, no! They dropped the bribery. There isn’t any bribery. That didn’t focus group well. So now he’s abused his power. The New York Times is coordinating: Trump has abused his power! It’s all these people are saying, and here’s Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan testifying as part of her opening remarks. [Emphasis added]

Karlan went on on odd rehearsed rant against President Trump and his son, Barron. She gave a disingenuous apology later, but at that point the headlines were already rolling and the First Lady had already chimed in.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

There’s nothing wrong with the Democrats calling witnesses who supported Clinton. If they’re honest in their understanding of the Constitution and give testimony without clear bias, then there’s no harm, no foul. We saw this with the GOP’s witness, Jonathan Turley. He didn’t vote for President Trump, but offered the only constitutionally sound argument, which happened to declare there was no “high crime and misdemeanor” committed by the President that was worthy of impeachment.

But Karlan had incentive and potentially a vendetta against the President. That should have disqualified her from testifying today, but it’s a good thing she did. It further reiterates the perspective that Democrats are reaching deep into their far-leftist buckets to find people willing to lie to take down a sitting president.

How far to the left is Karlan? Even President Obama wouldn’t consider her because she was too extreme.

Professor Pamela Karlan Too Left-Wing for Obama’s Supreme Court The Democrats’ anti-Trump impeachment witness, Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, was too-far left for former President Obama to consider her as a Supreme Court nominee. Karlan, one of the three pro-impeachment legal scholars hand-picked by House Democrats, was reportedly too far-left to be considered as a viable Supreme Court nominee for Obama, according to a 2009 New York Times article detailing Obama’s search. Pamela S. Karlan is a champion of gay rights, criminal defendants’ rights and voting rights. She is considered brilliant, outspoken and, in her own words, ‘sort of snarky. To liberal supporters, she is an Antonin Scalia for the left.

As Representative Mark Walker noted, she wasn’t the only one with extreme levels of bias against the President. One of the Democrats’ other witnesses, Noah Feldman, was already calling for impeachment 46 days after President Trump took the oath of office.

The next witness, Karlan, has donated thousands to Democrats and was on Hillary Clinton’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination. So she certainly has no vendetta against @realDonaldTrump. These witnesses are as serious as House Democrats impeachment case: not at all. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) December 4, 2019

It’s telling that Democrats are rolling out clearly biased “experts” to try to make their impeachment case. Pamela Karlan could be sitting on the SCOTUS bench right now if Hillary Clinton had won. She fulfilled her Trump vendetta today.

