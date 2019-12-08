Are leftists trying to fraudulently subvert Gavin Newsom recall efforts?

It’s amazing what you can learn going to the grocery store in California. A couple of weeks ago, I had a pleasant experience talking to someone who made the best case for supporting President Trump I’d heard in a while. This afternoon, I had a discouraging experience of what may have been an attempt to subvert recall efforts against California Governor Gavin Newsom.

I was walking towards the entrance of a local SoCal grocery store when I saw a table with two signs on it. One was for “Recall Gavin Newsom.” I couldn’t see the other sign as someone was standing in front of it, but I approached anyway with the intention of snapping a picture for Twitter. There was a gentleman seated and another who was standing in front of the table organizing the petition clipboards.

As I approached, the gentleman seated pointed to me. The other gentleman asked me for my autograph, jokingly, and when I didn’t leave (as everyone else did while I was standing there) he engaged in his description of the four petitions he had for me to sign. One was for rent control. Another was for changing tax assessments to fund schools. The other two were a bit “blah blah blah” to me as I started realizing the tilt of the initiatives. They were clearly left leaning. When he was finished describing the fourth, it was conspicuous that he didn’t offer for me to sign the Newsom petition. As I looked down at the sign to verify it was actually there and not a figment of my imagination, I took the clipboard and started reading through.

The sitting gentleman who first noticed I was looking at the Newsom sign said, “I think he’s looking for the Newsom petition.”

The gentleman who pitched me said, “Oh, that’s not one of mine, but I can…” I waved him off. If this was, indeed, a subversion plot, I didn’t want to give any indications I was a dastardly conservative trying to spoil their evening. I pretended to studiously read through the progressive proposals before asking, “Why do they want to recall the Governor?”

At this point, the gentleman who pitched me had gone off to get something; I hadn’t even noticed he left. The one who was sitting stood and said, “Oh, various reasons. I’m not biased. If there’s a petition I get them signed.”

The other gentleman returned and jumped in on the tail end of the conversation. “Yes, I think we’re even getting a magic mushroom petition soon.” I made a bad joke about magic mushrooms, pulled out my phone, and said I’d read about the initiatives while I shopped. I glanced over to the left where the Newsom petition was and it did have a few signatures on what appeared to be the front page, but it was clearly separate from the five other clipboards that were stuffed with multiple petitions. I told them I’d sign when I was done shopping and researching, and that I was especially interested in the rent control petition. The gentleman who had been sitting gave a skeptical, “Uh huh.”

I grabbed my crackers, apples, and milk that I’d come for and went to talk to the gentlemen again in hopes of snapping a picture. I missed my opportunity. In the 15 minutes I was in the store, they had packed up and left.

Now, there’s clearly no evidence outside of my intuition that this was fraudulent. It just felt like it. He conspicuously didn’t offer the Newsom petition despite the sign while giving me the full pitch on the other four. And like I noted, the Newsom petition stood alone on what looked like a single sheet of paper on a separate clipboard. It was around 4:30 pm, so maybe they left to try to beat traffic. They weren’t from around here, noting they were from a city around an hour (or three during rush hour) to the north, so it’s definitely possible. But again, intuition told me they weren’t really collecting Newsom recall signatures and if anyone asked to sign it, well, those signatures may or may not end up in Sacramento.

Petition fraud is a serious accusation, so I won’t make it. But it was suspicious and worth noting, if only for the sake of those who may believe they signed the petition already when their signatures never made it. Best practice – visit Recall Gavin Now and find a verified petition location or download and mail it in directly. If you’ve signed at a location that seems questionable, sign it again. You won’t get in trouble for duplicate signings to make certain your signature made it in. They’ll simply only count one.

Recalling Gavin Newsom is important for everyone in California as well as the nation. We need to send a message that radical progressive ideologies are not acceptable here or anywhere across the land.

