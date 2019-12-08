Media
Ted Cruz takes Chuck Todd behind the woodshed over Ukrainian coverage
Senator Ted Cruz took the airwaves Sunday as we prepare for a big news week ahead. The Texas Senator was on with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd to discuss impeachment and mainstream media’s coverage of Ukrainian election interference in 2016. It didn’t go well for the progressive journalist.
Ted Cruz absolutely ANNIHILATING liberal activist, conspiracy theorist, and fake news propagandist, Chuck Todd. Chuck is the second dumbest buffoon in the media, behind only Brian Stelter. Chuck is a disgrace to “journalism.”pic.twitter.com/TcbuJq5Pvx
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 8, 2019
As Cruz notes, there was tons of coverage of alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election two years ago. This coverage was intended, even back then, to damage President Trump until it became clear the Ukrainians wanted Hillary Clinton to win. Once this narrative started seeping out, the conversation was shut down and locked up, replaced by 24/7 coverage of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Watch as Senator Cruz flusters Chuck Todd so badly that the trained television personality starts stuttering, intellectually drowning in his righteous indignation over accusations of media bias. They want the President impeached. Nothing else matters to them.
