A grocery store clerk gave me a surprising argument for supporting President Trump

There’s an inherent risk to anyone who spends a good chunk of their days reading news and listening to pundit commentaries about American politics. We can get so caught up in the minutia of quotes and bombshells and investigations and policies that we lose a feeling for the pulse of the people, the vast majority of voters who are either apolitical or only mildly interested in the shenanigans in Washington DC. I received a stark reminder of this while buying groceries for the weekend.

Living in southern California, I’ve grown accustomed to being in the political minority. Even when Orange County was considered a red stronghold before the 2018 midterms, I often found my perspectives to the right of the moderates who control the GOP in the area. I generally avoid political conversations in day-to-day activities, especially with strangers. My wife and adult son (and increasingly my teen daughter as well) get the earful of my political rants for as long as they can take them.

Yesterday, I stumbled into a political conversation without trying. The clerk checking me out at the grocery store was talking to the guy bagging my groceries, saying this particular store was much slower paced than the bigger store he had just left. I asked if he preferred the slower pace here or the faster one there. He said even though the faster-paced store was doing so much more business, they weren’t giving him the hours he needed while the smaller market we were in offered him full-time employment. He then lamented the corporate atmosphere at the other store that kept his hours minimal.

The young minority male went on a short rant about needing the hours before noting that he had three jobs. I’ve had three jobs myself in my youth, but none of them were full-time. I said, “Wow, I guess that’s necessary in this economy,” referring to California’s outrageous cost of living, not the state of the U.S. economy, but he thought I was referring to the nation.

“No man, it isn’t like that,” he said. “I’m glad I have all of these jobs. I have to save up in case they impeach Trump.”

At this point I felt like a secret agent who needed all of my training to prevent any reaction from leaking, but inside I was practically giddy. I needed to keep my poker face because I wanted to see how far he would go with his reasoning without knowing that I felt the same way.

“Ya,” is all I said, looking expectantly for more from him.

“Look, I don’t give a damn what he did in Moscow or Ukraine or any of that,” he continued. “Companies are fighting to keep me working for them. I got two raises in the last three months at one of my jobs because someone else offered me more. It wasn’t like this before Trump got elected.”

I wanted to talk more but there was a line behind me and the last of my sardines were going in the bag.

In the eyes of Democrats, mainstream media, and progressive activists, President Trump must go. But in the eyes of many (well, at least one grocery store clerk), they can look around and see the truth. America is clearly heading in the right direction.

