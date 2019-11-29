Hong Kong protesters sing American national anthem and chant ‘USA, USA’

What’s the difference between young freedom activists in Hong Kong and young socialist activists in the United States? One group loves America and covets the freedoms we have. The other hates America and only uses their freedoms to subvert the freedoms of others. If there was an antithesis to Antifa, it’s the Hong Kong protesters.

Following President Trump’s signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, reactions from the east were quite different. Beijing started issuing threats and started a non-interference campaign in the international community to condemn the United States for meddling in internal affairs. Meanwhile, Hong Kong protesters, fresh off of an historic election that rebuked Beijing, took the news with renewed hope and jubilee.

This was Hong Kong today. Flying American flags and singing the National Anthem. Meanwhile back at home, radical leftists are burning our flag! pic.twitter.com/LJxeK0ipPF — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 29, 2019

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who co-sponsored the bill, said in a statement to ABC News that the signing “sends a clear signal to Beijing: the United States will not stand by and watch China break its treaty commitments and try to dominate all of Asia.”

Hong Kong Protesters Thankful for Trump and the U.S. This Thanksgiving The bipartisan bills signed by the president impose sanctions on officials in Hong Kong and China that are responsible for human rights abuses. The bills also require an annual review of the special autonomous status the U.S. State Department grants to Hong Kong during trade considerations. The revocation of that status is a powerful tool to incentivize support of pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong. The legislation also bans the sale of crowd control munitions to Hong Kong that have been used by police against the protesters. “I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China and the people of Hong Kong,” the president said in a statement after signing the bills. “They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long-term peace and prosperity for all.” On Thanksgiving Day, a large crowd of several thousand assembled to express gratitude for the show of support from the United States. The crowd sang the Star Bangled Banner as attendees waved American flags.

Here are more shots from the Thanksgiving Day rally in Hong Kong:

The American flag waves and the National Anthem plays in the streets of Hong Kong as pro-democracy protesters celebrated Pres. Trump's signing of a law supporting their months-long movement. https://t.co/xSDXcViiv2 pic.twitter.com/AEXgiZMPBJ — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2019

Hong Kong Protesters Carry Photos of Trump as Rocky https://t.co/Ga4qmfgswS — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 29, 2019

Unbelievable scenes out of Hong Kong where thousands rally on thanksgiving day waving American flags thanking the United States after @realDonaldTrump signs bill sponsored by Senator @marcorubio in support of the protestors fighting for freedom. pic.twitter.com/DCmUOi8Ckl — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 29, 2019

It’s amazing to realize the freedoms we’re afforded as a constitutional republic are so coveted by those who are being oppressed. But it’s equally sad to realize there are so many radical progressives who see our freedoms as evil.

