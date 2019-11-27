President Trump signs legislation supporting Hong Kong protests

It was inevitable. President Trump has signed the groundbreaking legislation which threatens sanctions and prevents certain types of crowd control equipment from being shipped to Hong Kong in response to reports of human rights violations committed by the pro-Beijing government. The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 was unanimously passed in the House and Senate.

China demanded the President veto the bill, but it wouldn’t have made a difference as the veto would have been overturned by an easy super-majority.

BREAKING: President Donald Trump has signed into law the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 27, 2019

This comes on the heels of an historic vote in Hong Kong that gave pro-Democracy leaders a huge majority in the District Councils. But Beijing still pulls the strings of the actual power base in the semi-autonomous city, raising questions about how they will address the ongoing protests that have crippled Asia’s economic center for 10 months.

“Today, I have signed into law S. 1838, the ‘Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019,'” the president said in a statement released by the White House.

With previous progress reported to pull back the reins on the trade war between the United States and China, this latest development has many looking to Beijing to see how they will react. The communist nation has kept the various issues with the United States compartmentalized, but this move may seep into trade talks.

Regardless of how China responds, this was a necessary move from Washington DC. Human rights violations have been escalating. China must be made aware that we will not sit back and let them persecute their own people.

