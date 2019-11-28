Elizabeth Warren and the biggest lie ever told: ‘Debt worries me’

Two things are certain about Elizabeth Warren. She isn’t stupid, having demonstrated over the years she’s one of the brightest minds on Capitol Hill. But the other certainty is that she’s a compulsive liar, spewing out untruths like candy on Halloween. She may be the least honest major candidate for president in history, and that’s saying a lot.

It’s one thing to be supportive of socialist programs like the Green New Deal, free college, Medicare-for-All, reparation, corporate break ups, open borders with full benefits to illegal immigrants, and a flurry of other outlandishly expensive proposals. It’s another thing to say this can all be done without raising taxes on the middle class, especially when taxing only the richest people and corporations in America at extremely high rates doesn’t add up to enough money to pay for it all.

Warren’s policies mark the dawn of Modern Monetary Theory if she is ever allowed to get her way. In it, there’s essentially no debt ceiling. The government prints whatever money it needs to pay for its programs. This causes hyperinflation in an economy like ours. That will bring an end to the dollar being used as the world reserve currency as well as being the only way for the world to legally buy and sell oil. In short, Elizabeth Warren’s plans will bring about a completely different type of economic structure in our nation, one in which the rich will quickly leave and the rest of us will be living in the northern hemisphere’s version of Venezuela.

Wants to spend $52 TRILLION kicking us off our healthcare onto a government-run plan Wants to spend $93 TRILLION on a socialist "Green New Deal" Wants to spend $1.25 TRILLION on "free" college Elizabeth Warren: "I worry about the debt" 🙄🙄🙄pic.twitter.com/7eyfiOJmgv — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 27, 2019

The bottom line is this: We know she’s smart and many have done the math, so it’s 100% certain she realizes the national debt will balloon like it never has before under her presidency. We’re not talking the outrageous trillions that President Obama (and President Bush before him) racked up. We’re talking tens or even hundreds of trillions of dollars in accumulated debt in less than a decade. And that’s not taking into account the hyperinflation that could cause a hundred dollar bill to be worth less than the paper it’s printed on.

Neither Warren nor Bernie Sanders have policies that could possibly work without increasing the national debt, but there’s a difference between the two of them. Sanders is honest about it, for the most part. He acknowledges Medicare-for-All can only happen with tax increases across the board. He also admits the national debt will rise even with the higher taxes. Warren pretends to be a capitalist who won’t raise middle class taxes. But her worst lie ever was in answer to the question, “Do you worry about national debt?”

Elizabeth Warren is a self-proclaimed “debt worrier.” Considering all she’s proposing to add to the budget while also claiming to not raise middle-class taxes, there aren’t enough Pinocchios in the world to account for this bald-faced lie.

