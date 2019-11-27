Supports Hillary Clinton, Obama, but not The Salvation Army!

By Sam Mao

The hypocrisy of Chick-fil-A is mounting to the heavens.

It’s recently been uncovered that while professing to be a Christian organization by closing stores on Sunday, they now have dropped Christian and conservative causes, caving in to the ‘woke’ progressive outrage mob.

Recent news regarding the executive director’s politics might explain these recent decisions that have left many of Chick-fil-A’s most fervent supporters feeling appalled and betrayed.

Rodney Bullard, the executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, donated to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama when they were presidential candidates, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Bullard joined Chick-fil-A in 2011 to start the foundation, which now handles the company’s charitable giving. It was just last week that the Chick-fil-A Foundation came under fire, seemingly caving to social justice warriors, by not renewing its partnerships with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The Salvation Army. Such an abrupt cut in aid has evangelicals up in arms including Chaplain Gordon Klingenschmitt who is currently conducting a National Talk Show Tour of Shame, exposing the hypocrisy of his former ally, with the message Chick-fil-A: Chock Full-A Hypocrisy.

The decision sent shock waves across the country and may be one of the biggest moral flip-flops in the history of commerce in U.S. history. Or to put it in food terms, they flat out ‘waffled’ or ‘Chick-flopped’ on their prior principled stands.

Mr. Bullard donated $1,000 to support Clinton in 2016 and appears to have donated $1,000 to support Obama in 2008. Could Bullard’s political affiliation explain the beloved restaurant chain’s sudden and surprising reversal of course?

Earlier this year, airports in Buffalo, New York and San Antonio blocked the restaurant from opening at their sites because of the company’s record on ‘gay’ rights. A location in the United Kingdom is also closing because of protests. With over 2400 locations, were these few ‘bumps in the road’ the straw that broke the chicken retailer’s back, causing them to bow down to ‘progressives’?

The Salvation Army provides assistance physically, spiritually and emotionally to thousands of people. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes provides encouragement and wholesome activities to thousands of young people. What is wrong with contributing to these worthwhile organizations? And who will be on cold streets in dark of night in the dead of winter to help the homeless now that they have been stripped of chicken strips, et al?

“We believe we are the largest provider of poverty relief to the LGBTQ+ population,” said the Salvation Army in a recent statement. “When misinformation is perpetuated without fact, our ability to serve those in need, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or any other factor, is at risk.”

Chick-fil-A has committed $9 million to initiatives supporting education and fighting homelessness and hunger in 2020. They also haven’t ruled out donating to organizations that promote traditional marriage—yet the people protesting Chick-fil-A still aren’t happy!

Chick-fil-A, a beloved American restaurant, has done one thing no politician has been able to do – unite us all. Sadly, we are united in disappointment.

Sam Mao is a freelance author and is frequently interviewed on national talk shows.

