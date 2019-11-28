Media
Newsweek rips on Trump’s Thanksgiving plans, then buries correction at bottom of story
Mainstream media hates President Trump. We all know it based on their incessant and breathless attacks on everything he does, from fact-checking a funny picture he Tweeted with his head on Rocky Balboa’s body to criticizing his past Thanksgiving dinners as large while poor people starve. Newsweek did both of these things and more in an article today critiquing his Thanksgiving plans. Unfortunately for them, he didn’t tell the press he was traveling to Afghanistan to spend Thanksgiving with the troops. He just did it.
Newsweek was especially embarrassing (though they likely feel no shame over it) in the way they handled their annual Turkey Day attack on the Commander-in-Chief. They talked of excess and golfing, stone crab and his aforementioned Rocky Balboa Tweet, framing it in a way that would make Americans think he’s living it up on his golden throne while the oppressed proletariat sit in our shanty towns eating from the garbage. In reality, he is spending his Thanksgiving in a war zone.
HOW IS TRUMP SPENDING THANKSGIVING? TWEETING, GOLFING AND MORE
He spent Thanksgiving Eve, from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, playing golf at his Trump International Golf Club. It was closed to the press, according to his public schedule.
Trump’s past Thanksgiving meals have reportedly involved 24 dishes including turkey, stone crab, beef tenderloin, leg of lamb, scallops, ahi tuna martinis, lobster bisque and seven desserts.
As with any other day of the year, Trump will probably be tweeting, or expressing his opinions in another way.
On Thanksgiving Eve, Trump tweeted an image of his head on the body of Rocky Balboa, the fictional boxer portrayed by actor Sylvester Stallone in numerous movies.
Updated 3:27 p.m. EST: Following the publication of this article, the president made a surprise, unannounced visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving. [emphasis added, since Newsweek definitely didn’t want to emphasis this part of the story]
As they media is wont to do, they spent an entire article bashing the President over his Thanksgiving activities before noting in an update at the bottom that none of what they predicted was true. Of course, they didn’t admit it wasn’t true. If anything, the way they worded it was as if the President read the article and thought, “Oh crap, I better hop on a plan and go visit the troops!”
This Newsweek story is completely false about how @realDonaldTrump spent Thanksgiving.
Then they bury the correction at the bottom. https://t.co/jSpFHKQLUB pic.twitter.com/DXfoCSGCFj
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 28, 2019
What mainstream media refuses to acknowledge is that the President is doing everything he can to truly make America great again. His biggest roadblocks are Democrats obstructing and impeaching while mainstream media cheers them on. With all that he’s accomplished, from record-low unemployment to keeping us out of Bush’s and Obama’s wars, imagine what he could do with Republicans back in charge of the House of Representatives?
There are two things Americans need to do. First and foremost, we must reelect this President and vote Democrats out of office far and wide. Second, we need to support independent, truthful media like NOQ Report to battle the unhinged propaganda being spewed forth by mainstream media.
Mainstream media hates President Trump. That’s why they are forced to make up stories to drive their narrative while burying corrections at the bottom. They are not real journalists. They are enemies of the truth. They are enemies of the people.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
