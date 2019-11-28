Democrats
1 out of 4 supporters at huge Trump Florida rally were Hispanic, Democrat, or both
We often hear about President Trump’s appeal within his party. His team keeps a very close eye on the numbers and the President often Tweets them out, ranging from 92%-95% in recent months. His party loves him. But it will take more than his own party to win reelection. According to campaign manager Brad Parscale, numbers coming out of his recent Sunrise, Florida rally tell us he’s well on his way to securing unlikely (at least in the eyes of mainstream media) voters.
His huge rally, which drew over 31,000 people this week, had a large number of Democrats and Hispanics, 24% and 27% respectively. That’s a far cry from what the propaganda networks tell us, which is that the only people supporting the President are old white Republicans. Apparently, that’s not even close to being the case.
Data from Broward Florida rally:
✅ 31,177 voters identified
✅ 19% voted once or less in last 4 elections (8% in zero)
✅ 24% Democrat
✅ 27% Hispanic
Incredible data from a county that is predominantly blue. Put Florida in the win column for 2020!
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 27, 2019
Getting Democrats to vote for him and other Republicans running for office will be a challenge even though it shouldn’t be. The success of the economy under President Trump has brought unprecedented low unemployment, higher wages, and expansion for many industries that have been suffering through contraction for over a decade. His foreign policy has proven to be accurate (pulling out of the Paris Climate Shakedown, for example) and effective (crippling Iran after they continued pursuing nuclear weapons). Freedoms are being kept intact and the bureaucracy is shrinking. By all indicators, the 2020 election should be a repeat of the 1984 election in which President Reagan nearly swept the Electoral College.
But he’s facing an unhinged population of radical progressives and a mainstream media apparatus bent on his political demise. These two factors have made the race seem interesting, but based on the numbers Parscale released, the race may not be nearly as interesting as most people think it will be. The hatred towards him is unlikely to allow him to sway enough voters on the West Coast or in New England, but he’s clearly gaining support in the important swing states like Florida, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
The impeachment hearings have helped him tremendously. They were a novelty and an intrigue at first, but after the first day it was clear the Democrats were hitching their wagon to innuendo and suppositions. Witness after witness was trotted out to tell people what they thought may have been the case, but despite mainstream media’s efforts to label everyone’s anti-Trump words as “bombshell testimony,” they presented zero tangible evidence and no direct testimony of the President saying anything other than “we want nothing, no quid pro quo.”
Conservatives often unfairly label all Democrats as unhinged from reality, but it’s clear there are many who are waking up to the reality that Donald Trump is their President, he’s doing what’s best for Americans, and he has earned a second term.
