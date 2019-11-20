My week stuck in Adam Schiff’s district was worse than expected

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles is a wonderful facility. Our son has had three open-heart surgeries there now and other than some serious overcrowding and parking issues (they’re on of the most highly sought hospitals for children in the nation), the experiences have been wonderful. The staff is the best I’ve ever experienced at a hospital. Rooms are clean and as comfortable as a hospital can expect to be (though my back would say otherwise after sleeping on the chair there nightly). Most importantly, they’ve kept my son alive and healthy through the precision of their procedures and the grace of God.

Stepping outside of the hospital is a very different story. It’s in East Hollywood. For those who aren’t familiar with it, imagine the worst videos of homelessness and filth you’ve ever heard of, then double it. Within a mile in any direction there are stretches where the sidewalks cannot be easily maneuvered without risk of stepping on something – or someone – you’d rather not step on in the best of circumstances. The depression and mental illness that pervades the areas is almost palpable. It happens to be part of Adam Schiff’s district.

But it isn’t just the homelessness that is a problem. Sirens blaze along Sunset or Hollywood Blvd constantly; in my combined three months living there during my son’s recoveries, I’ve learned to take certain backstreets to avoid the incessant emergency vehicle traffic. Keep in mind, just a short drive to the west is the area famous for great food, fun, and luxurious living. It’s hard to understand how such disparity exists despite such close proximity.

Some will say it’s unfair to point a finger at Schiff for these circumstances. After all, he’s a Congressman. He’s not responsible for the day-to-day affairs of his district. He spends most of his time on the other side of the country handling more important issues than drug abuse, mental illness, starvation, disease, and homelessness within his district, right? No. That’s not acceptable. Every representative’s primary responsibility is to the people they represent. These poor people, many of whom I’ve spoken to during my months in East Hollywood, have been abandoned by their Congressman. Why? Because they’re not important to him. It’s a hardcore blue district with zero chance of ever being taken over by a Republican or even an independent any time soon.

Therefore, their well-being is not important to Adam Schiff at all. He has spent zero time or energy doing the will of the people he represents or finding solutions to problems that would make their lives better. Instead, he’s been focusing on impeachment since well before impeachment was officially on the table. No Democrat echoed the validity of the now-debunked Russian collusion investigation for two years than Adam Schiff. With that epic failure behind him, he’s now leading the charge on the Ukraine hoax. How that’s supposed to be helping the people in his own district is not even debatable. It’s not.

Is it possible to defeat him? Could the people be shown the truth about their representative to the point that they’d vote for someone else? We’ve reached out to the campaign for Republican Eric Early for comments. I’d certainly love to know what his plan is to defeat Schiff.

The most depressing part about my time in East Hollywood is knowing that as the people suffer, they have the power to elect someone who will address their issues instead of wasting time on an impeachment debacle. Someone other than Adam Schiff.

