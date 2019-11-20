Devin Nunes exposes the real culprits in the Ukrainian hoax

In the fight between left vs right, Democrats vs Republicans, progressives vs conservatives, the sides are clear. The motives are clear. One side will say what they believe helps them the most and hurts their opponents at the same time. It may be ugly, but it’s honest (at least in their intentions if not in substance).

On Tuesday, Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) laid out the Republican case against impeachment in his opening statement as the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. In his statement, he did as most expected and attacked the Democrats’ case, but the real meat and potatoes from his statement came in the form of attacks against mainstream media.

This was a righteous attack as they are the true culprits in the whole Ukrainian hoax known as the impeachment inquiry. Democrats may have political reasons for being disingenuous, but the press is supposed to be fair and impartial. Instead, they are simply acting as puppets for the Democrats, which makes them worse than their puppetmasters.

“There was no objectivity or fairness in the media’s Russia stories just as a fevered rush to tarnish and remove a President who refuses to pretend that the media are something different from what they really are: puppets of the Democratic Party,” Nunes said.

Everything he laid out in his statement about the media is accurate. Only the dishonest or delusional within outlets like CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, or Washington Post can still claim they’re covering the news appropriately with a straight face. He noted an important piece of evidence in this: the testimony of the whistleblower. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff was all gung ho about getting the whistleblower to testify at first, and the press followed his lead with breathless calls for it to happen. They gave detailed analyses of why it was important and how it would sink President Trump.

But something changed. As reports started rolling in that alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella was connected for former Vice President Joe Biden, Schiff cooled on having him testify and the media went silent. When it was later revealed he was an anti-Trump CIA analyst who had repeatedly worked to derail the President, Schiff went silent and mainstream media turned breathless once again, this time with reasons why the whistleblower’s testimony was redundant and even irrelevant.

Nunes also noted that alternative media is gaining steam, not just because outlets like NOQ Report tell the truth, but more importantly because mainstream media does not. The only thing that can truly hurt the President or any Republicans in the 2020 election is the dishonesty that's rampant in the press.

The Democrats and their media puppets enjoy this symbiotic relationship in which they bounce talking points off one another to amplify their anti-Trump rhetoric. Thank you, Devin Nunes, for righteously pointing this out.

