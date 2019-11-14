Update on Baby Jacob

As some of you may know, my son has a problem with his heart. Today, he will be having his third open-heart surgery in two-and-a-half years. Prayers are immensely appreciated. He’s a fighter but he definitely needs the Lord’s assistance through this challenge, as does his family.

I hate to make anything on this site seem too personal, but it has been one of my passions for a while. I wish at times like these I could turn to an editor who could keep the site rolling with strong content from our wonderful writers, but as finances are always tight when building a trusted media outlet, we’re still falling short of being able to hire an editor. That’s why we’ve been light on content the past couple of days despite it being one of the most dangerous times for America. We desperately need to ramp up donations to the site so light content times like these do not occur. The content is pilling up and as I camp in the hospital room with my wife, there’s not much we can do about it. Family supersedes politics, culture, and religion. That’s non-negotiable.

If all goes well, we should be back to regular posting by this afternoon. Your prayers are greatly appreciated. God, family, country. Those are my priorities. Today, the second supersedes my love for the third.