Culture and Religion
Update on Baby Jacob
As some of you may know, my son has a problem with his heart. Today, he will be having his third open-heart surgery in two-and-a-half years. Prayers are immensely appreciated. He’s a fighter but he definitely needs the Lord’s assistance through this challenge, as does his family.
I hate to make anything on this site seem too personal, but it has been one of my passions for a while. I wish at times like these I could turn to an editor who could keep the site rolling with strong content from our wonderful writers, but as finances are always tight when building a trusted media outlet, we’re still falling short of being able to hire an editor. That’s why we’ve been light on content the past couple of days despite it being one of the most dangerous times for America. We desperately need to ramp up donations to the site so light content times like these do not occur. The content is pilling up and as I camp in the hospital room with my wife, there’s not much we can do about it. Family supersedes politics, culture, and religion. That’s non-negotiable.
If all goes well, we should be back to regular posting by this afternoon. Your prayers are greatly appreciated. God, family, country. Those are my priorities. Today, the second supersedes my love for the third.
If impeachment by opinions is allowed to work, this nation is doomed
Jordan calls out ‘So-And-So Said Such And Such’ impeachment
Update on Baby Jacob
Watch: Jim Jordan puts smackdown on ‘star witness’
Deep State+ ain’t worth the subscription
Jordan calls out ‘So-And-So Said Such And Such’ impeachment
Watch: Jim Jordan puts smackdown on ‘star witness’
Brainwashing kids about gender is the most infuriating video of the day
ICIG complaint alleges Trump-Ukraine whistleblower may be soliciting illicit donations
Andy Biggs: The whole world will now see how Schiff is controlling everything
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Trending
-
Democrats2 days ago
When Eric met Adam: How Adam Schiff played Eric Ciaramella to appease his ego
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Illegal aliens allegedly sexually assaulted 77 children in NC in October… and it’s only the fourth highest month this year
-
Media1 day ago
NY Post delivers the perfect encapsulation of the impeachment inquiry
-
Democrats2 days ago
‘Many, many, many’ want Hillary to run. We certainly do.
-
Democrats3 days ago
Why Bernie Sanders is better positioned to win the nomination than Elizabeth Warren
-
Conservatism3 days ago
Hong Kong in 2019 is the United States in 2021 if we do not stop the Marxists
-
Entertainment and Sports3 days ago
Star Trek: Shadow Prime Book I
-
Democrats1 day ago
5 reasons why the Schiff show will hurt the Democrats’ case for impeachment