Democrats
Ben Shapiro reveals the idiocy of journalists defending Elizabeth Warren from billionaires
Senator Elizabeth Warren hates billionaires. At least that’s what she and her campaign portray as their perspectives. It’s a populist progressive winner for Warren; many leftists love to blame all of their problems on rich people who allegedly horde all of the money and make the rest of us suffer. They like to see Warren as a real-world Robin Hood who will take from the rich and give the poor (and left-leaning middle class, of course) free healthcare, education, and welfare in multiple forms and many fashions.
Recently, Warren has seen push back from many of her prime targets in the “billionaire class,” including iconic philanthropist and lifelong Democrat Bill Gates. These billionaire targets are most concerned about Warren’s proposed wealth tax, which is quite literally theft and almost certainly unconstitutional. Most importantly, it has never worked though it’s been tried in a dozen or so countries in the modern era, failing miserably every time.
That hasn’t stopped Warren from proposing it simply because she has no other way to suspend disbelief in a $52 trillion healthcare and economic monstrosity, her patented Medicare-for-All that she’s been pushing along with fellow radical progressive Senator Bernie Sanders. It cannot be paid for without dramatically raising taxes across the board, so her team came up with big numbers and long equations to demonstrate how they can take it from the rich and pay for everything they propose. Unfortunately for their math, they seem to be at least one zero off in their projected revenues.
DailyWire’s EIC Ben Shapiro shared a clip from his show lambasting several people but focusing on a NY Times columnist who admits to having no idea about her plan, but is willing to attack rich people anyway. As four-minute clips go, this is an important one to watch because it quickly decimates Warren’s tax plan while embarrassing the NY Times columnist who fails to grasp reality.
Progressive journalists are performing mathematical gymnastics to justify Elizabeth Warren’s tax-and-spend plan for Medicare-for-All, but there’s a hint of skepticism coming from almost all of them, even her most avid supporters in the media.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Ben Shapiro reveals the idiocy of journalists defending Elizabeth Warren from billionaires
President Trump to release transcript of first call with Ukrainian President Zelensky
Illegal aliens allegedly sexually assaulted 77 children in NC in October… and it’s only the fourth highest month this year
October job report shows record low unemployment for black Americans
Israel’s assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was justified
Ben Shapiro reveals the idiocy of journalists defending Elizabeth Warren from billionaires
October job report shows record low unemployment for black Americans
Devin Nunes blasts Democrats for rejecting GOP impeachment hearing witnesses
The Bible Project: How to read the Gospel
We cannot thank veterans enough for their service
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
Tillerson, Kelly are only the tip of the cabal as Nikki Haley reveals nefarious plans
-
Democrats2 days ago
Support for impeachment is already falling: Poll
-
Education2 days ago
Trigger Warning: ‘No Safe Spaces’ by Dennis Prager and Adam Carolla tells the truth about campus ‘free’ speech
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Archaeological discovery in Shiloh matches perfectly with the Bible
-
Democrats2 days ago
The real sham: Adam Schiff won’t allow three most important witnesses, including himself
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Save Tinslee Lewis: 9-month old to be pulled off life support TODAY at Cook Children’s Fort Worth
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Why the AR-15 – the Modern Day Musket – should be every woman’s equalizer in common use
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Identity politics: Coming to a church near you