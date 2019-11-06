Trump-critic Bill Gates isn’t sure he’d vote for Elizabeth Warren

If there’s one group of people Senator Elizabeth Warren is alienating, it’s the ultra-rich. Her incessant attacks on billionaires has had an effect of propelling her to frontrunner status among Democrats who embrace socialism, but it has soured her in the eyes of some of the richest people in America. It’s a good bet for her if she’s playing the numbers as there are only 607 billionaires in America. Unfortunately for her, those billionaires also account for great influence in the jobs they help create and the economic stimulus they provide with their investments.

One such billionaire who has changed the world as we know it is Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder is always among the top five richest people on earth despite giving away billions of his own money to charity over the years. He’s also given billions to the government – $10 billion by his reckoning – and he’s willing to pay more. But when he sees what Warren is proposing to pay for all of her bribe-like policies, he questions whether or not he would support for her. In fact, he’s not sure he’d even vote for her over President Trump.

Who is Bill Gates Supporting for President: Trump or Warren? “I’m not sure how open minded she is — or that she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money,” Gates said. Then, Sorkin posed a scenario which, for the moment, is a hypothetical — albeit one which appears to have more of a chance of happening by the day. The Times writer asked Gates who he would back in a general election: Warren or President Donald Trump. And despite being a vocal Trump critic in the past, Gates would not commit to supporting Warren to defeat the president. “I’m not going to make political declarations,” Gates said. “But I do think no matter what policy somebody has in mind … whoever I decide will have the more professional approach in the current situation, probably is the thing I will weigh the most. And I hope that the more professional candidate is an electable candidate.”

Of course, the radical progressives who make up most of Warren’s support base weren’t happy with the billionaire’s hesitancy to support their candidate. They lashed out at a many who has given more in charity than any human being in history and implied that he’s just greedy.

Radical progressives support socialistic theft to the point they actually get offended by people who are reluctant about being robbed.@BillGates is right to be skeptical about Warren, and it has nothing to do with him being greedy. https://t.co/ND0eHM7yIN — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 7, 2019

Warren, for her part, offered to meet with Gates to prove to him she won’t be coming after the $100 billion he mentioned. Based on the math she has proposed to pay for her $52 trillion Medicare-for-All plan, Gates would likely only see an increase of a around $30 billion over a decade. No wonder she’s eager to give him the great news.

I'm always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I'd love to explain exactly how much you'd pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it's not $100 billion.) https://t.co/m6G20hDNaV — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

Take from the rich and keep the poor on a leash. That’s what Warren and her Marxist buddies want for America. Thankfully, Bill Gates is smart enough to see through her idiocy for now. Will she sway him into her fantasy land later?

