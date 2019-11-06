Democrats
Trump-critic Bill Gates isn’t sure he’d vote for Elizabeth Warren
If there’s one group of people Senator Elizabeth Warren is alienating, it’s the ultra-rich. Her incessant attacks on billionaires has had an effect of propelling her to frontrunner status among Democrats who embrace socialism, but it has soured her in the eyes of some of the richest people in America. It’s a good bet for her if she’s playing the numbers as there are only 607 billionaires in America. Unfortunately for her, those billionaires also account for great influence in the jobs they help create and the economic stimulus they provide with their investments.
One such billionaire who has changed the world as we know it is Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder is always among the top five richest people on earth despite giving away billions of his own money to charity over the years. He’s also given billions to the government – $10 billion by his reckoning – and he’s willing to pay more. But when he sees what Warren is proposing to pay for all of her bribe-like policies, he questions whether or not he would support for her. In fact, he’s not sure he’d even vote for her over President Trump.
Who is Bill Gates Supporting for President: Trump or Warren?
“I’m not sure how open minded she is — or that she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money,” Gates said.
Then, Sorkin posed a scenario which, for the moment, is a hypothetical — albeit one which appears to have more of a chance of happening by the day. The Times writer asked Gates who he would back in a general election: Warren or President Donald Trump.
And despite being a vocal Trump critic in the past, Gates would not commit to supporting Warren to defeat the president.
“I’m not going to make political declarations,” Gates said. “But I do think no matter what policy somebody has in mind … whoever I decide will have the more professional approach in the current situation, probably is the thing I will weigh the most. And I hope that the more professional candidate is an electable candidate.”
Of course, the radical progressives who make up most of Warren’s support base weren’t happy with the billionaire’s hesitancy to support their candidate. They lashed out at a many who has given more in charity than any human being in history and implied that he’s just greedy.
Radical progressives support socialistic theft to the point they actually get offended by people who are reluctant about being robbed.@BillGates is right to be skeptical about Warren, and it has nothing to do with him being greedy. https://t.co/ND0eHM7yIN
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 7, 2019
Warren, for her part, offered to meet with Gates to prove to him she won’t be coming after the $100 billion he mentioned. Based on the math she has proposed to pay for her $52 trillion Medicare-for-All plan, Gates would likely only see an increase of a around $30 billion over a decade. No wonder she’s eager to give him the great news.
I'm always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I'd love to explain exactly how much you'd pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it's not $100 billion.) https://t.co/m6G20hDNaV
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019
Take from the rich and keep the poor on a leash. That’s what Warren and her Marxist buddies want for America. Thankfully, Bill Gates is smart enough to see through her idiocy for now. Will she sway him into her fantasy land later?
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Trump-critic Bill Gates isn’t sure he’d vote for Elizabeth Warren
Jeff Sessions is running for his old Senate seat again
Stanford SJWs belittle Ben Shapiro with anti-Semitic trope, then ‘apologize’ by calling him an anti-Semite
Deafening silence: Democratic candidates completely ignore Mexican cartel murders of 9 Americans
The real college recruitment scandal might not be what you think
Even the Democratic Establishment is panicking over Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare-for-All plan
Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets
The View host Joy Behar: ‘Wait ’til you get elected, then take the guns away’
Is Durham ready for the job?
Intersectionality clash: Rep. Clyburn admits Pete Buttigieg’s struggles in SC are due to homosexuality turning off old black voters
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Opinions3 days ago
5 questions the GOP should ask alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella
-
Conservatism3 days ago
Milo Yiannopoulos releases alleged recording of Richard Spencer spewing racist hatred (warning: explicit)
-
Democrats2 days ago
America needs to know what Adam Schiff is hiding
-
Conspiracy Theory1 day ago
Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets
-
Culture and Religion1 day ago
Canadian lawsuit flips the script on ‘gender protections’ in case of 6-year-old girl confused by SJW teacher
-
Democrats3 days ago
Reminder: This is 100% quid pro quo
-
Democrats5 hours ago
Deafening silence: Democratic candidates completely ignore Mexican cartel murders of 9 Americans
-
Democrats1 day ago
Invoking Hunter Biden, Burisma asked Obama administration to back off corruption accusations