Foreign Affairs
President Trump to release transcript of first call with Ukrainian President Zelensky
It may come as a surprise to some that the infamous Trump-Zelensky phone call wasn’t the first between the two leaders. President Trump spoke with President Zelensky before and says he will release that transcript, which he claims is more important, by the end of the week.
I will be releasing the transcript of the first, and therefore more important, phone call with the Ukrainian President before week’s end!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019
It isn’t clear if this release has been accepted by the Ukrainians, though Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secured permission to release the transcript of the call that sparked the current impeachment inquiry. Assuming the same protocols are in place for the upcoming release, it should illuminate the nature of the relationship between the United States and or Ukrainian allies. President Zelensky has been a supporter of President Trump’s since before he was elected.
Democrats have been spinning in every direction possible to make the second call between the world leaders the basis for their impeachment. Even though it seems to not indicate any bribery or abuse of power, it did show the President asking the Ukrainians for help with uncovering corruption from the 2016 presidential election as well as a renewed investigation into Burisma, the energy company that once employed former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff famously made up parts of the call with Zelensky by “reading” it as if it was a mafia shakedown. The move played poorly across the media and President Trump has called on him to step down from his chairmanship and possible from Congress altogether for making up parts that Schiff later proclaimed were satire.
If the first call with Zelensky didn’t include a mention of Biden or Burisma, it will go against the current impeachment narrative that the alleged quid pro quo had been long in the making.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
President Trump to release transcript of first call with Ukrainian President Zelensky
Illegal aliens allegedly sexually assaulted 77 children in NC in October… and it’s only the fourth highest month this year
October job report shows record low unemployment for black Americans
Israel’s assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata was justified
Devin Nunes blasts Democrats for rejecting GOP impeachment hearing witnesses
October job report shows record low unemployment for black Americans
Devin Nunes blasts Democrats for rejecting GOP impeachment hearing witnesses
The Bible Project: How to read the Gospel
We cannot thank veterans enough for their service
Graphic videos: Hong Kong protester shot by police, counter-protester set on fire as violence escalates
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
Tillerson, Kelly are only the tip of the cabal as Nikki Haley reveals nefarious plans
-
Democrats2 days ago
Support for impeachment is already falling: Poll
-
Education2 days ago
Trigger Warning: ‘No Safe Spaces’ by Dennis Prager and Adam Carolla tells the truth about campus ‘free’ speech
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Archaeological discovery in Shiloh matches perfectly with the Bible
-
Democrats2 days ago
The real sham: Adam Schiff won’t allow three most important witnesses, including himself
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Save Tinslee Lewis: 9-month old to be pulled off life support TODAY at Cook Children’s Fort Worth
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Why the AR-15 – the Modern Day Musket – should be every woman’s equalizer in common use
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Identity politics: Coming to a church near you