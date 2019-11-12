President Trump to release transcript of first call with Ukrainian President Zelensky

It may come as a surprise to some that the infamous Trump-Zelensky phone call wasn’t the first between the two leaders. President Trump spoke with President Zelensky before and says he will release that transcript, which he claims is more important, by the end of the week.

I will be releasing the transcript of the first, and therefore more important, phone call with the Ukrainian President before week’s end! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

It isn’t clear if this release has been accepted by the Ukrainians, though Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secured permission to release the transcript of the call that sparked the current impeachment inquiry. Assuming the same protocols are in place for the upcoming release, it should illuminate the nature of the relationship between the United States and or Ukrainian allies. President Zelensky has been a supporter of President Trump’s since before he was elected.

Democrats have been spinning in every direction possible to make the second call between the world leaders the basis for their impeachment. Even though it seems to not indicate any bribery or abuse of power, it did show the President asking the Ukrainians for help with uncovering corruption from the 2016 presidential election as well as a renewed investigation into Burisma, the energy company that once employed former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff famously made up parts of the call with Zelensky by “reading” it as if it was a mafia shakedown. The move played poorly across the media and President Trump has called on him to step down from his chairmanship and possible from Congress altogether for making up parts that Schiff later proclaimed were satire.

If the first call with Zelensky didn’t include a mention of Biden or Burisma, it will go against the current impeachment narrative that the alleged quid pro quo had been long in the making.

