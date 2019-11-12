Any DACA deal better have major wall funding attached

In basketball, rebounding is one of the most important skills. Teams covet tall, strong players who are good at rebounding and they practice it as much as all the other basic skills. There’s an art to it beyond height and strength; 6’3″ point guard Russell Westbrook is perennially a top-10 rebounder and 6’7″ Dennis Rodman is arguably the best pure rebounder of all time. It’s one thing to be able to make a shot. It’s another thing to be able to get the ball when a shot is missed. Both are important.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) has been a series of missed political shots and rebounds since its invention through a President Obama executive order in 2012. It protects children of illegal immigrants from being deported and gives them certain privileges normally associated with American citizens. But it’s illegal; even President Obama himself admitted it was a temporary stop-gap until Congress could act. Now, it’s on the verge of being ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Or, to be more accurate, President Trump’s rescinding order will be ruled constitutional.

Reports: After oral arguments, SCOTUS sounds like it’s leaning towards letting Trump cancel DACA Several of the five conservative justices appeared skeptical that courts can even review the Republican president’s 2017 plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which had been implemented in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama. Even if the court finds that it can be reviewed, conservative justices indicated they think Trump’s administration gave a reasonable explanation for its decision… Kavanaugh said there is no reason to think that the administration’s consideration of the impact its decision would have on individuals, when weighed against its contention that the DACA program was unlawful from the beginning, was anything other than a “considered decision.”… Gorsuch pressed an attorney representing supporters of DACA about the limits on courts to second guess decisions by federal agencies that are within their discretion to make. Gorsuch also seemed skeptical that the administration had not adequately addressed its reasons for rescinding the program, as DACA advocates have argued.

But ruling against DACA won’t be its end. Democrats are positioning themselves to be the saviors of DREAMers who will have their protections lifted. Meanwhile, many Republicans are saying they are ready to go to the table and come up with a permanent solution for those who will be adversely affected.

It’s actually quite funny watching the narratives play out since both sides seem to agree that once the Supreme Court allows the Department of Homeland Security to officially act against DREAMers, they must scramble to codify permanent protections. Very few conservatives in Washington DC are actively speaking out against DACA even though the Republican base seems to oppose legislative action. Most Americans want some sort of protections that fall short of a path to citizenship, but the vocal base on the right says it’s a bad idea to do so.

In this case, the majority will almost certainly win out even if conservatives have the Constitution behind them. It’s a progressive perspective to want to protect DREAMers, but it has also become a populist position on the right, which is why the President has signaled he’s ready to make a deal.

Trump Signals DACA ‘Deal’ With Democrats On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump signaled a deal with congressional Democrats if the U.S. Supreme Court were to rule in his favor concerning the controversial Obama-era DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) immigration program. “If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!” the president said via Twitter regarding DACA. The Supreme Court will consider the Trump administration’s decision to end the DACA program, which has been argued to have been unconstitutionally enacted by the Obama administration via executive action.

Once the SCOTUS decision is handed down, the political positioning we’re seeing today will quickly turning into posturing by the two parties. Democrats will say they’re fighting the evil Trump administration and Republicans on Capitol Hill to bring permanent protections for DREAMers. Republicans will say, “We’re on board, too,” but will struggle to get this message out in mainstream media. It doesn’t matter that both sides seem to agree on the path forward. The media will paint it as saintly Democrats forcing reluctant Republicans to play a game they’d rather avoid.

Whatever deal is made, it must include border wall funding. There is no way for Republicans to shift the narrative in their favor regardless of how much they bow to the Democrats’ demands, so they might as well get something beneficial out of it all. That means the wall. It doesn’t mean funding for better technology at ports of entry. It doesn’t mean adding a hundred more border patrol agents, though that would be nice. It means they had better get the wall more funding than it has if they’re going to trade away this DACA victory over populist pressure.

A clean rescinding of DACA is ideal, but the GOP seems bent on joining Democrats in codifying it instead. When SCOTUS takes protections away, Republicans MUST parlay wall funding out of it. Walking away with nothing is not an option.

