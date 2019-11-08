Whistleblower’s attorney Mark Zaid: ‘I’ve gotten clearances for guys who had child porn issues’

The hits keep coming from the attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower, Mark Zaid. He was found to have acknowledged the “coup has started” in 2017. Then, he was caught liking questionable videos on his confirmed YouTube channel, videos of young Disney girls, which many found to be quite creepy. Now, a Tweet from last year us drawing further scrutiny and insults as the far-left Trump-hating lawyer appears to be bragging about his abilities to help child porn collectors.

I've gotten clearances for guys who had child porn issues — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 11, 2018

Stating such things as accomplishments and bragging about them on Twitter doesn’t seem like the best way to help his various cases, including the impeachment inquiry that he helped launch through his whistleblower client. But Zaid has always had a penchant for controversy to the point that some have dubbed him the “Disney Michael Avenatti,” a reference to the once rising Democratic star and attorney who plummeted after multiple controversial episodes. Even President Trump has chimed in:

Trump: Death Penalty for Whistleblower; Tried for Treason Mark Zaid, the attorney for the Ukraine call whistleblower, on Thursday defended a series of tweets from 2017 in which he predicted a “coup” against President Trump and promised to “get rid of him” — saying in a statement the tweets referred to “a completely lawful process.” Shortly after the publication of a Fox News article Wednesday highlighting the stream of anti-Trump tweets, Trump himself lambasted Zaid during a rally in Louisiana, calling the attorney “disgraceful.”

Progressives entering the spotlight continuously fail under scrutiny. Mark Zaid is just the latest Democrat to have a sordid past, making questionable decisions while revealing his true character… or lack thereof.

