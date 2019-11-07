Whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid’s YouTube channel liked young Disney girl videos

The Internet has a long memory. In fact, it’s eight years too long for the Ukraine whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid. That was the last time he had activity on his YouTube page, and the three videos he liked at the time are pretty creepy. It seems the lawyer really enjoyed watching videos about the “prettiest” Disney Channel stars, including a video that tracks Selena Gomez from childhood.

His channel, called MarkSZaidEsq (archive link in case he deletes it or unlikes the perverted young girl videos) was linked to from his primary website and as of the writing of this article, is still linked to from his other website (archive link). The link from the primary website was scrubbed after Washington Times journalist Douglas Ernst asked him about it earlier today. Ernst originally asked Zaid in April about the channel but his question was ignored. Between his primary website getting scrubbed and the link to the YouTube channel still being live from his profile page on a different website, it seems to clearly indicate the channel is, indeed, his.

Mark Zaid scrubbed a link to the MarkSZaidEsq YouTube channel right after I archived his official website. Odd. I tried to get an answer about the YouTube channel in April but he ignored me. He has no one to blame but himself for the extra scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/LjwzRJobCd — Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) November 7, 2019

On top of having a penchant for videos depicting “prettiest” young girls, it’s ironic that the anti-Trump lawyer who famously said the “coup has started” in 2017 has as his interviews two videos posted 10 years ago from RT, a known Russian propaganda “news” outlet that regularly tries to sow discord among United States citizens.

While it’s still possible it wasn’t him but someone else who had access to the channel who liked the questionable videos, he has posted in the past on his Twitter account about an apparent obsession with Disney.

Take the test. How many Disney films have you seen @sam_vinograd, @AshaRangappa_? You can't beat me. I've seen them all. Multiple times. 😁 pic.twitter.com/aP6GGoBas4 — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 11, 2018

One does not need kids to be all the Disney one needs and wants to be pic.twitter.com/3Fymj86zKG — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 11, 2018

Of all the things to leave up on you public YouTube channel while trying to take down President Trump, liked videos about prettiest Disney girls and Selena Gomez as a child are not usually the best approach.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.