News
Whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid’s YouTube channel liked young Disney girl videos
The Internet has a long memory. In fact, it’s eight years too long for the Ukraine whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid. That was the last time he had activity on his YouTube page, and the three videos he liked at the time are pretty creepy. It seems the lawyer really enjoyed watching videos about the “prettiest” Disney Channel stars, including a video that tracks Selena Gomez from childhood.
His channel, called MarkSZaidEsq (archive link in case he deletes it or unlikes the perverted young girl videos) was linked to from his primary website and as of the writing of this article, is still linked to from his other website (archive link). The link from the primary website was scrubbed after Washington Times journalist Douglas Ernst asked him about it earlier today. Ernst originally asked Zaid in April about the channel but his question was ignored. Between his primary website getting scrubbed and the link to the YouTube channel still being live from his profile page on a different website, it seems to clearly indicate the channel is, indeed, his.
Mark Zaid scrubbed a link to the MarkSZaidEsq YouTube channel right after I archived his official website. Odd. I tried to get an answer about the YouTube channel in April but he ignored me. He has no one to blame but himself for the extra scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/LjwzRJobCd
— Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) November 7, 2019
On top of having a penchant for videos depicting “prettiest” young girls, it’s ironic that the anti-Trump lawyer who famously said the “coup has started” in 2017 has as his interviews two videos posted 10 years ago from RT, a known Russian propaganda “news” outlet that regularly tries to sow discord among United States citizens.
While it’s still possible it wasn’t him but someone else who had access to the channel who liked the questionable videos, he has posted in the past on his Twitter account about an apparent obsession with Disney.
Take the test. How many Disney films have you seen @sam_vinograd, @AshaRangappa_?
You can't beat me. I've seen them all. Multiple times. 😁 pic.twitter.com/aP6GGoBas4
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 11, 2018
One does not need kids to be all the Disney one needs and wants to be pic.twitter.com/3Fymj86zKG
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 11, 2018
Of all the things to leave up on you public YouTube channel while trying to take down President Trump, liked videos about prettiest Disney girls and Selena Gomez as a child are not usually the best approach.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid’s YouTube channel liked young Disney girl videos
Rob Schneider understands California voters far too well
Worst possible hot take: LA Times connected innocent Mormon murder victims to violence associated with family history
Trump-critic Bill Gates isn’t sure he’d vote for Elizabeth Warren
Jeff Sessions is running for his old Senate seat again
Even the Democratic Establishment is panicking over Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare-for-All plan
Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets
The View host Joy Behar: ‘Wait ’til you get elected, then take the guns away’
Is Durham ready for the job?
Intersectionality clash: Rep. Clyburn admits Pete Buttigieg’s struggles in SC are due to homosexuality turning off old black voters
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Democrats2 days ago
America needs to know what Adam Schiff is hiding
-
Democrats11 hours ago
Deafening silence: Democratic candidates completely ignore Mexican cartel murders of 9 Americans
-
Conspiracy Theory1 day ago
Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets
-
Culture and Religion1 day ago
Canadian lawsuit flips the script on ‘gender protections’ in case of 6-year-old girl confused by SJW teacher
-
Democrats3 days ago
Reminder: This is 100% quid pro quo
-
Democrats2 days ago
As drug cartels terrorize Mexico, Democrats continue pushing for open borders
-
Democrats2 days ago
Invoking Hunter Biden, Burisma asked Obama administration to back off corruption accusations
-
Media18 hours ago
Shouldn’t ‘cancel culture’ outrage be demolishing ABC News right about now?