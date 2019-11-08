Ukraine: Democrats, Chuck Schumer admit NO quid pro quo with Trump (though yes for Joe Biden!)

There’s a need to develop an ‘elevator pitch’ to quickly explain just what is going on with the impeachment ‘inquiry’.

The Ukrainian ‘impeachment’ morass is becoming increasingly complicated by the day. Meanwhile, the authoritarian socialist left and the national socialist media [but we repeat ourselves] have moved the goal posts on what will be ‘allowed’ in the inquiry. Others have noted that this has been taking place: Desperate Dems Drop ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Rhetoric, Now It’s ‘Extortion’ And ‘Bribery’.

In a recent statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asserted that it was a policy disagreement that caused the alleged ‘whistle-blower’ to come forward, as reported on the Blaze:

“[T]he calls to make the whistleblower’s identity are despicable,” added Schumer during a Senate floor speech on Tuesday. “The whole purpose of the whistleblower law was to protect people when they had the courage to come forward. This whistleblower was obviously coming forward because he was so concerned about where President Trump was leading America.” (Emphasis added)

Note the phrase “concerned about where President Trump was leading America.” In other words, this wasn’t about the original complaint, but a policy disagreement between the duly elected President of the United States and the bureaucrats of the State Department.

Later in the video, Glenn Beck detailed the main points that need to be emphasized – but aren’t. The fact is quid pro quo happens all the time in business. As with this from Joe Biden:

The actions taken by the President were the exact opposite of the former Vice President, as noted in the video from Glenn Beck.

He didn’t actually say this, but the implication was that we’re going to stop paying you the 400 million dollars until you do an investigation. We think you have bad people around you, we think the Ukrainians we’re helping the DNC throw the election and do ops on me. We think that your oligarchs are still in bed with these people.

In essence: Was it in the national interest to find out what happened to the 7 billion given to Ukraine?

The bottom line

In his radio program yesterday, Glenn Beck went through one variation of his ‘elevator pitch’, detailing what the president and patriots need to say about the case:

The president was acting in the national interest, if you don’t think exposing corruption with the state department, NGO’s and the CIA in a deep state activity in things you just don’t want to know about. Plus, what happened to our 7 Billion dollars? Were they colluding like they accused Donald Trump of doing, because two people were convicted and sent to prison in Ukraine That’s in the national interest, that’s what needs to be uncovered, and that’s what the president was doing.

