A vaccinated Army pilot, who was reprimanded after his initial hesitation to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, is still being denied promotion and might not be able to retire, while a woman who allegedly sexually harassed him at a military medical clinic retains her employment.
Jessica Hill-Budge, the wife of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brandon Budge in the 7th Infantry Division’s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, told Just the News on Thursday that her husband is still being denied promotion due to his initial hesitancy about getting the COVID vaccine and may be unable to retire next year — despite the rescinding of the military’s vaccine mandate .
Shortly before Budge got the vaccine, a medic at the Winder Family Medicine Clinic, part of the Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., falsified his records without his knowledge to show that he had received the COVID vaccine. Budge was investigated over the falsified records, but the investigation, which concluded in November 2021, didn’t consider his evidence or witness testimony, according to his wife.
In December 2021, Budge received a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand (GOMOR) for behavior unbecoming of an officer after getting a “flag” (Suspend Favorable Personnel Actions) in a […]
