The Chinese spy balloon was finally popped on Saturday afternoon. After a seven-day voyage traversing from Alaskan air space down to Idaho over to Montana and across to the Carolinas, the surveillance aircraft was downed by an A9X missile launched from an F-22 Raptor over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Chinese foreign ministry, after the end of the week-long imbroglio, issued a statement condemning the action. “China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US’s use of force to attack civilian unmanned airships,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the translated statement. “The Chinese side has repeatedly informed the US side after verification that the airship is for civilian use and entered the US due to force majeure , which was completely accidental.”

“China clearly requires the US to handle it properly in a calm, professional and restrained manner,” the statement continued. “A spokesman for the US Department of Defense also stated that the balloon will not pose a military or personal threat to ground personnel. Under such circumstances, the U.S. insists on using force, obviously overreacting and seriously violating international practice. China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of relevant companies, while reserving the right to […]