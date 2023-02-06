Yet another young black man is beaten to death by police in a major city. So what is the response by the political class?
From the left comes the predictable pablum: systemic “racism,” etc., etc. — even though all the policemen were black, and so is the chief policeperson.
But what do we get from the right? Mostly their own predictable pablum: “It is not systemic racism.” Oh, yes, and “not all police are bad,” etc., etc.
But this time, we get a little something more, or at least I thought we did. During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Jason Whitlock put his finger right on it. His words are too good not to be quoted in full: I would examine the racial element, because there is a racial element. … Everybody involved in this … was … 24–32 years old. … It looked like gang violence to me. It looked like what young black men do when they’re supervised by a single black woman. And that’s what they’ve got going in the Memphis police department. They’ve … put some black woman in charge of the police force. And we’re getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
