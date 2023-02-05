A new study has found that Merck’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) drug molnupiravir, sold under the brand name Lagevrio, is causing new mutations of the virus in patients. But the Big Pharma company denies the accuracy of the study.

The new drug-linked mutations were discovered by American and British researchers. These new variants haven’t been studied closely enough to figure out if they are more immune-evasive or lethal, but their very existence has highlighted what some scientists say are potential risks in the wider use of the drug – the spread of even more contagious and health-threatening mutations of COVID-19.

Lagevrio works by mutating the genome of SARS-CoV-2 to prevent the virus from being able to replicate within a person’s body, reducing the chances it will cause severe illness. But scientists have warned from the very beginning that, by virtue of how the drug works, it could have the opposite effect and create new mutations that could easily bypass the immune protections people may have. (Related: Merck’s COVID antiviral drug molnupiravir a USELESS DUD, study finds.)

The researchers looked at some 13 million viral genome databases around the world. The mutations caused by Lagevrio were more commonly found in countries and regions where the drug was used, especially in the United States and Australia, where it was introduced early. But places like Canada and France, where the drug was not used, did not have the signature mutations in abundance.

“These effects are visible in these databases,” said Theo Sanderson, a geneticist from the Francis Crick Institute in London and the leader of the study. “It appears that people are being treated, some of them aren’t clearing their infections, and some are passing them on.”

“There’s always been this underlying concern that it could contribute to a problem generating new variants,” warned Jonathan Li, a virologist at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “This has largely been hypothetical, but this preprint validates a lot of those concerns.”

Expert: You’re playing with fire if you’re creating random mutations

Merck disputed the view that Lagevrio is causing the creation of problematic variants, with a spokesperson claiming no evidence has surfaced that any problematic mutations have spread to the public.

“There is no evidence to indicate that any antiviral agent has contributed to the emergence of circulating variants,” wrote spokesperson Robert Josephson in an email in response to questions raised regarding the study. “Based on available data, we do not believe that Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is likely to contribute to the development of new, meaningful coronavirus variants.”

Josephson noted that the study authors made a broad, unsubstantiated assumption that the mutations are associated with molnupiravir treatment but do not provide any direct proof that the mutations arose in patients who took Lagevrio.

The spokesperson claimed that the researchers drew their conclusions from “circumstantial associations between viral sequence origin and timeframe of sequence collection in countries where molnupiravir is available.”

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

Ryan Hisner, an independent researcher who helped write the study, noted that the risk of drug-linked mutations is far too great to continue using Lagevrio and the U.S. should consider discontinuing its use.

“It’s a very distressing situation,” said Michael Lin, an antiviral drug researcher from Stanford University who was consulted on the study. “There’s no evidence that any of these mutants is worse in any way – not yet – but it’s well agreed that you’re playing with fire if you’re creating random mutations and hoping nothing bad will come of it.”

For more on the latest activities of Big Pharma companies, visit BigPharmaNews.com.

Watch this clip from InfoWars as host Harrison Smith talks about how a top virologist believes the post-vaccine omicron variant of COVID-19 could have been created by Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir.

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.