Up until very recently, I didn’t have trust issues with government. I thought there were good guys and bad guys but I thought the institution of government itself was only evil when we put evil people in place. I no longer feel this way. If we’ve learned anything over the last couple of years, it’s that the “good guys” are extraordinarily rare in government at all levels and in all countries, and even they are often too weak or corrupted to be able to do much good.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, which will air at 8am Pacific, I discussed eight reasons pulled from headlines that we should never trust anything this government tells us. In fact, we should go forward assuming that all government is fully corrupted. That’s unfortunate because I am not an anarchist. I believe in the need for limited government, so if we can’t trust them then we’re forced to head toward the purest forms of government of and by the people. That’s not how the Constitution was written as a whole, so we’re in a big pickle.

I discussed these eight topics that should convince viewers that government is not to be trusted:

Pretty much everything we’re being told about the Ukraine war is a lie. That’s not a “pro-Russia” or “anti-Ukraine” statement. It simply means that the news coming out about Ukraine from just about every source is produced by some government for their own purposes. Today, our government is doing whatever it can to keep the taxpayer money laundering business through Ukraine alive.

That’s not a “pro-Russia” or “anti-Ukraine” statement. It simply means that the news coming out about Ukraine from just about every source is produced by some government for their own purposes. Today, our government is doing whatever it can to keep the taxpayer money laundering business through Ukraine alive. The Arizona election (and many others) produced results that are mathematically impossible. On the show, I turned to Patrick Byrne for a brief statistical analysis of why there is no way Katie Hobbs could have legitimately won the Arizona gubernatorial election. And hers isn’t the only race that has been stolen.

On the show, I turned to Patrick Byrne for a brief statistical analysis of why there is no way Katie Hobbs could have legitimately won the Arizona gubernatorial election. And hers isn’t the only race that has been stolen. The push for electric vehicles is actually a push to eliminate ALL private vehicle ownership by “normal” people. They say they want everyone to drive electric cars, but they aren’t telling the inconvenient truth that there isn’t nearly enough lithium for that to even happen. Once they can outlaw gas vehicles for the sake of “climate change,” they will spring on us the reality that they really just don’t want us to have automobiles at all. Public transit, electric bicycles, and 15-minute cities are all part of the future they don’t want us to know about yet.

They say they want everyone to drive electric cars, but they aren’t telling the inconvenient truth that there isn’t nearly enough lithium for that to even happen. Once they can outlaw gas vehicles for the sake of “climate change,” they will spring on us the reality that they really just don’t want us to have automobiles at all. Public transit, electric bicycles, and 15-minute cities are all part of the future they don’t want us to know about yet. The world economy is being herded toward collapse. There’s a very sad reality happening right now that’s not getting any attention. Governments across the globe are preparing for “bail ins,” which means banks will be given the power to take our money to preserve themselves. This along with every other ludicrous economic policy coming from our “representatives” tell us they are preparing for a full-blown economic collapse. Or, to be more accurate, they are manufacturing one.

There’s a very sad reality happening right now that’s not getting any attention. Governments across the globe are preparing for “bail ins,” which means banks will be given the power to take our money to preserve themselves. This along with every other ludicrous economic policy coming from our “representatives” tell us they are preparing for a full-blown economic collapse. Or, to be more accurate, they are manufacturing one. Most in government are attacking the Constitution instead of defending it. In the United States, public servants swear to defend the Constitution. But what we’re seeing in reality are attempts by people on both sides of the political aisle to sidestep or even subvert the Constitution altogether.

In the United States, public servants swear to defend the Constitution. But what we’re seeing in reality are attempts by people on both sides of the political aisle to sidestep or even subvert the Constitution altogether. Nobody in government, not even the “good guys,” are going after Pfizer following the Project Veritas bombshell. The Project Veritas bombshell about Pfizer’s “directed evolution” of Covid-19 should have prompted everyone in government to be screaming for answers. Instead, we’re getting silence. Even the “good guys” in government are avoiding the topic like an actual plague. Why is that?

The Project Veritas bombshell about Pfizer’s “directed evolution” of Covid-19 should have prompted everyone in government to be screaming for answers. Instead, we’re getting silence. Even the “good guys” in government are avoiding the topic like an actual plague. Why is that? Governments across the world are pushing for food shortages so they have total control over supply and therefore the people. The Dutch farmers protested. They were then shut down. This is a microcosm of how governments across the globe are preparing to handle the coming food crisis. Instead of fighting it, they’re advancing it. As Henry Kissinger said, who controls the food supply controls the people.

The Dutch farmers protested. They were then shut down. This is a microcosm of how governments across the globe are preparing to handle the coming food crisis. Instead of fighting it, they’re advancing it. As Henry Kissinger said, who controls the food supply controls the people. Child rapes are increasing and nobody in government is lifting a finger to stop them. There is absolutely no excuse in our modern society for child rapes to be increasing. With all the law enforcement technology and attacks on our privacy that we’ve suffered in recent years, how can “child sex traffickers” be achieving their evil goals so easily? And why are our “leaders” doing absolutely nothing to stop it? This, more than any of the other seven reasons, is the one that makes me have absolutely zero trust in government.

Even if you don’t watch the show, know this: Our government at just about every level and in nearly every country on the planet is not working on our behalf. They all have puppet masters of some sort, most notably the globalist elite cabal that’s pulling so many strings. It is my sincere hope that today’s show will open some eyes, not to mention hearts and minds.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker