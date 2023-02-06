Over the years, I’ve learned to never attribute to politics what can be better explained by culture. For example, many try to blame Democrat policies for the rise of LGBTQIA+ indoctrination in “family-friendly” drag shows or in our own schools, but it’s really the deterioration of cultural sanity and an abandonment of Biblical principles that are the actual culprits.

With that said, the rampant “child sex trafficking” problem in America can be attributed to a combination of lagging faith, failing culture, and the criminal-empowering policies of leftists, mostly Democrats. Even the phrase “child sex trafficking” is a failure because it downplays the depravity of the crimes themselves. “Trafficking” can be applied to drugs or illegal merchandise. It implies criminal activity of movement, taking the focus away from the actual heinous crime of raping and torturing children, destroying their lives from the start and greatly reducing the chance that they can live happily and fulfilled.

We have major problems with Cultural Marxism continuing to rise in America. We definitely have tremendous problems with a population that does not spend nearly enough time on our knees in prayer or reading our Bibles. Both are massive factors in the advancement of raping and torturing of children, but political leftism and radical policies can rightly be attributed as playing big roles as well.

These policies have reduced the jail time spent by those who get caught, rendering our judiciary impotent to render appropriate judgment on child rapists. These policies have made it “hate speech” to call out those who promote child rape as long as they do so with careful wording. Perhaps worst of all is that the cultural degradation and reduction of faith can both be, in part, blamed on Democrats and their milquetoast Republican cronies for pushing the worship of gods like climate change and wokeness to the detriment of Judeo-Christian values.

In America today, diversity trumps reality. Equity trumps sanity. Inclusivity trumps quality. In other words, lies trump the truth. This is why child rapists are getting months in jail while someone who entered the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, may spend years behind bars. This is also why the FBI pulled agents from the field who were hunting child predators so they could track grandmas who spoke out at school board meetings. Our government has prioritized leftist talking points over fighting the good fight against evil. It’s no wonder boys pretending to be girls are raping fellow students in school bathrooms.

The article below by Michael Snyder over at The Economic Collapse Blog details some of the stomach-wrenching incidents that have been in the news just over the past few days. Expand this out over the months and years and it spells doom for the United States. Our children are in jeopardy and the only way we can fix this is to replace wokeness, Cultural Marxism, DEI idiocy, and anti-faith policies with real justice. If we cannot protect our children, we are a worthless nation that deserves whatever judgment is coming. I will cover this on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show at 7:00 am Pacific.

You May Want to Vomit After You Read About the Unspeakable Evil That Is Happening All Over America Right Now

More kids are being sexually victimized in the United States than ever before in our entire history. As you will see below, in some cases “kids are being raped 20 to 30 times a day” and very little is being done to prevent this from happening. But this crisis is certainly not just limited to the hundreds of thousands of children that have been forced into sexual slavery. In our society today, very young children are being constantly bombarded with extremely sick and twisted sexual messaging on television, in the movies, on the Internet and in their classrooms. What we are doing to America’s children is beyond criminal, and if we do not reverse course our nation is not going to have a future. Every society throughout history that has violated children like we are violating them has fallen. If you actually believe that we will be able to get away with our heinous crimes, you are just being delusional.

Every single day, hordes of extremely young “sex workers” are being paraded in the streets of our major cities. In fact, in East Oakland the pimps have become so brazen that they are actually forcing their girls to solicit men “right outside a Catholic grade school”…

Video showing women who appear to be sex workers soliciting right outside a Catholic grade school in East Oakland is raising concerns about human trafficking in the area. Parents and city officials tell the I-Team young women, some police believe may be trafficked, are walking outside St. Anthony’s K-8 grade school off E. 15th Street in Oakland at all hours of the day.

This is even happening while school is in session, and it is being reported that some of the prostitutes are just 15 or 16 years old…

On the street, it’s a sad reality. We drove with Gallo along E. 15th. Young girls are walking in the middle of the street, peaking into cars, and crowding the street corners. “We’ve seen up to 20 women walking up and down this street,” Gallo said. “Young, young girls.” “How young?” Sierra asked. “I’ve seen some as young as 15, 16 years old,” Gallo said.

Further south, the sex industry in Los Angeles has been absolutely thriving.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

One man named David Cox that helps to rescue those involved in the industry says that girls “as young as 11” are being victimized.

And he also says that some of the kids on L.A. streets “are being raped 20 to 30 times a day”…

Victims are sometimes brought in from other states or countries, said David Cox, COO for ZOE International, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that helps victims recover once rescued locally and internationally. Cox said his organization, partnering with a similar Los Angeles-based nonprofit Saving Innocents, has cared for 489 youth victims of sex trafficking this past year, with some as young as 11. “In our city, kids are being raped 20 to 30 times a day,” he said.

It is like hell on Earth for these children.

But most of our leaders don’t seem to care.

Every once in a while, someone does actually get busted for having sex with kids, but often those that do get busted are hit with extremely light sentences.

For example, a 20-year-old man that actually raped two girls under the age of 10 will only be serving 180 days in a local jail…

A 20-year-old from Rochester will serve no prison time after he was convicted of raping two girls between the ages of 4 and 9, according to Crime Watch Minneapolis. During his Monday sentencing, presided over by Judge Jacob Allen, Mohamed Bakari Shei received 180 days in local jail and up to 30 years of probation on a felony criminal sexual conduct conviction.

Is this what passes for “justice” in modern America?

Of course if we really had a just society, millions of sexual predators would be serving hardcore prison time right now.

In a previous article, I shared some very sobering statistics that originally come from an excellent piece by John and Nisha Whitehead…

This is America now.

We have become a nation that is absolutely teeming with predators.

Sadly, way too often that includes men in positions of power and authority. Earlier today, I came across yet another example…

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

A former producer for ABC News was arrested Tuesday on federal charges of transporting child pornography. James Gordon Meek, who lives in Arlington, Va., had several devices seized from his home by the FBI last April, the Department of Justice said in a statement. According to court documents, they contained images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Authorities also found multiple chat conversations with users who expressed enthusiasm for sexually abusing children.

Quite a few news producers have been exposed as sexual predators over the past few years.

Is that just some sort of a bizarre coincidence?

Of course even if our kids are able to escape the clutches of these predators that still doesn’t mean that they are safe.

Our children are constantly being bombarded by harmful content on our televisions, in the movies, and on the Internet…

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

The average child in Britain begins consuming harmful pornography online at the age of 13 while as many as ten percent start watching the often violent and disturbed content at the age of nine, a government report has found. A paper issued by Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza this week said that there is an “urgent need to protect children from the harms of online pornography,” with the report noting that “by age nine, 10 percent had seen pornography, 27 percent had seen it by age 11 and half of children who had seen pornography had seen it by age 13.”

And even if we are able to successfully shield our kids from all of that material, they are still getting hit from other directions.

All over the United States, children as young as four years old are being taught extremely alarming things in their own classrooms.

This was shown to daycare owners in NC. A teacher used a doll to teach gender identity to 4-5 year olds. When a child brings up “non-binary,” the teachers say it’s “a huge testament to how much we’ve been talking about it in the classroom” & “it’s constantly in conversation” pic.twitter.com/ufpRTwkXO1 — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) January 24, 2023

Why can’t we just let kids be kids?

At this point, America has gone so far downhill that it is hard to imagine a way back.

Every hour of every day, countless numbers of children are being viciously abused all over the nation.

And this crisis only gets worse with each passing year.

So what does our nation deserve for engaging in unspeakable evil on such a grand scale?

You might want to start thinking about that, because the clock is ticking.

Alternative Video Sources:

Radical Leftism in Government Is to Blame for the Unfathomable Rise of Child Rapes https://t.co/k6iQgBcFUB — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 6, 2023

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “End Times” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written six other books that are available on Amazon.com including “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending copies as gifts to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is definitely a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker