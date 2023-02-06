Here’s a fun fact for those who may think our future will have every driving American in an electric vehicle: It’s impossible. There is not enough lithium being produced in the world today to replace every gas-fueled vehicle with an electric engine. In fact, projections show that by 2050 we will need to produce three times more lithium than is possible WORLDWIDE just to keep vehicles running.

One might think this would put a wrench in the climate change agenda, that the powers-that-be and their minions like Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom would have to rethink their machinations. Nope. In fact, one could argue that they’re moving forward with their climate change fearmongering knowing that the only way it could possibly work is if their ultimate goals are achieved.

What are their ultimate goals? If you thought it had anything to do with the environment, think again. Their ultimate goal is to make personal vehicles obsolete. They will eventually outlaw gas-fueled cars altogether. At the same time, they will make buying electric vehicles cost-prohibitive for all but the very wealthy. For the rest of us, they expect us to move to 15-minute cities, use public transportation, and rely on electric bicycles.

And they’re already in the process of planting the seeds so they can normalize this draconian mindset. According to Scientific American [emphasis added]:

The transition to electric vehicles could lead to lithium shortages unless the United States and other countries overhaul their transportation systems and move away from private cars as the primary means of travel.

Simply converting the existing U.S. car fleet to battery-powered electric vehicles, for example, would require three times more lithium by 2050 than the world currently produces, according to new research from the University of California, Davis, and the Climate and Community Project.

A spike in lithium demand could cause other problems too, such as greater environmental damage and worsening international tension over supplies of the metal, which is primarily mined outside the United States.

The report argues that broader changes in the transportation system, combined with intensive recycling of lithium batteries, could drastically cut into lithium demand. Some suggestions include greater use of mass transit, denser urban development and micromobility solutions such as electric bikes and scooters.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I broke down what this really means and why their endgame is to get rid of all personal cars other than the ones the elites own. I highlighted how the three suggestions made in the article are all tied to The Great Reset. Greater use of mass transit is clearly a goal of the powers-that-be who can more easily control our movements by stuffing us in trains and buses like sardines.

“Denser urban development” has always been a goal of theirs. They want us in overcrowded cities so they can keep tabs on the masses. Moreover, they want these to be “15-minute cities” so the people can walk everywhere and not notice how immobile they really are.

As for electric bikes and scooters, the implication is obvious. While they prance around in their super-expensive electric vehicles free from the elements and safe from the public, the rest of us are supposed to zip around like 5th graders on crowded streets in the rain, heat, or snow.

The push for electric vehicles is completely untenable if we assume their intention is for everyone to drive them. If we adjust our thinking to match reality, we’ll realize they don’t want us driving at all.

