This story from last week keeps getting worse. The husband of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy went to the store for about 20-minutes. When he returned, he found his three small children unconscious, suffocated by their mother.

Now, her attorney is saying she was overmedicated with 13 psychiatric drugs at the time of the murders. According to Patriot Ledger:

A lawyer representing Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, said in court Friday that his client was overmedicated when the children were slain. He also argued for permission to have a psychologist evaluate her in her hospital room.

Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home last month. A funeral was held for the three children Friday.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, had gone out for about 20 minutes to pick up medications and dinner, Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said. Patrick Clancy found his wife outside the home on Summer Street and called 911 at about 6:10 p.m. Jan. 24.

First responders discovered the couple’s three children unconscious inside the couple’s home with obvious signs of trauma.

Two of the children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third child, an 8-month-old boy named Callan, was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with traumatic injuries and died Jan. 27.

Reddington said his client was overmedicated and was taking a dozen medications.

“This continued even up until the week before when her husband went to the doctor and asked her for help and said, ‘Please, you’re turning her into a zombie,'” Reddington said.

It isn’t just her. America is quickly becoming a zombie nation as prescription medications are handed out like candy. This isn’t just about Big Pharma. It’s about a medical system that no longer believes in treatments that don’t come from the drug store.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker