In promotion of his new book The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History, Dr. Andrew Huff, a former EcoHealth Alliance vice president-turned-whistleblower, appeared with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, this week to talk about all he saw and learned throughout the covid “pandemic.”

In the latest episode of the “Health Ranger Report” from Brighteon.com, below, Huff talks about government corruption, bioweapons, Wuhan, China, where covid is now widely believed to have originated, and so much more.

Describing himself as “a product of 9/11,” Huff’s career began in the military. He eventually went to college and earned his PhD. Part of his doctoral thesis involved analyzing America’s food system for vulnerabilities to determine the best ways, hypothetically, to attack it.

From this, Huff would make his way to Washington, D.C., to discuss this and other national security matters with high-level government officials. He would then be offered his choice of career, for which he chose to work at Sandia National Laboratories, a nuclear weapons and biologics facility.

The top-secret clearance Huff was then given allowed him to see the “other side” of biologics and public health, which is how he eventually found himself at EcoHealth Alliance, the Peter Daszak-run group tied to the development of covid. (Related: Huff previously stated that there is no way covid “naturally emerged.”)

Peter Daszak is “an evil person,” Huff reveals

What first drew Huff to EcoHealth as its “granola” mission, as he calls it, to protect public health through conservation. Its environmental perspective was a draw compared to the national laboratory systems where Huff had already decided he did not want to spend the rest of his career.

It didn’t take very long after getting hired at EcoHealth for Huff to realize that the group’s mission statement doesn’t match its actual work. He, along with the rest of us, now realizes that EcoHealth was involved with the creation of bioweapons, which is why he became a whistleblower.

One of the things that Huff learned very quickly after joining EcoHealth is that the group is involved in “minor financial fraud” or “double dipping.” Huff also discovered that his boss, Peter Daszak, is an “evil person.”

EcoHealth also had a program called “Predict” that on paper was all about preventing “the next pandemic,” but in actuality was a farce. Lots of money was spent on collecting coronavirus samples, but it was not producing results because it was based on pseudoscience – and Huff confronted Daszak about it.

“Everyone believes that Fauci was responsible for the gain of function work, but the truth of the matter is that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, wink, wink CIA-lite,” Huff explains.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

“USAID has a very humanitarian mission set, but it’s also been used by the CIA for 60 years to infiltrate other countries.”

It was USAID money, Huff says, that was used to link U.S.-based scientists working on gain of function research with their counterparts in communist China. This all started in 2012 and ultimately led to the release of covid in 2019.

The rabbit hole is deep with Huff’s revelations, which he unpacks even more during the rest of the interview and also in his book. Huff and Adams also discuss other pertinent matters such as the ongoing supply chain woes, the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, the European energy crisis, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and so much more – be sure to watch the full episode at Brighteon.com.

You can also find the latest news about the covid scandal by visiting Plague.info.

Sources for this article include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn