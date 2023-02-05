If there’s one major negative to the Trump era, it’s that far too many people loved to leak information to the press. It was a problem that plagued him throughout his first term in the White House, which is why the report being circulated by corporate media about three Chinese spy balloons flying over America when he was in office does not ring true.

Fox News Digital Politics Reporter Brooke Singman spoke with multiple former members of the Trump administration. These were no slouches; the list included those who would have definitely known about an incursion into our airspace — former acting-Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper. None of them had heard of spy balloons flying over the nation.

Bolton is the most noteworthy because he is very adversarial with Trump. It’s unlikely he would be covering for the President.

Then, of course, there’s Trump’s own denial. According to her report on Fox News:

Former President Trump and a number of his top national security and defense officials refuted Biden administration officials’ claims that Chinese surveillance balloons briefly transited the continental United States during the Trump administration, saying it “never happened.”

A defense official on Saturday said Chinese spy balloons briefly traveled over the United States at least three times during the last administration. But Trump and his officials said that did not occur and criticized the Biden administration for spreading disinformation.

“This never happened. It would have never happened,” Trump told Fox News Digital on Sunday morning, adding that Beijing “respected us greatly” under his leadership.

“It never happened with us under the Trump administration and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately,” Trump said. “Its disinformation.”

The best-case-scenario here is that fake news and the Biden-Harris regime are trying to deflect from the current situation in which a spy balloon was allowed to traverse the entire continental United States without being touched. It was finally shot down yesterday after covering coast to coast.

The worst-case-scenario is that leaks about previous Chinese spy balloons mean the Deep State and their puppets in both military and intelligence departments knew but did not inform the Trump administration. If that’s the case, then our worst fears are being realized while nobody’s paying much attention. It would mean that they are not only working against our best interests — which we’ve known for a while — but that they’re working WITH the Chinese Communist Party to attack America.

There’s really no other excuse why military and intelligence leaders would keep knowledge of three spy balloons invading our airspace a secret unless they were in the process of committing treason on behalf of the CCP.

I know what you’re thinking. Isn’t John Bolton, Mark Esper, and possibly even Ric Grenell himself part of the Deep State? Well, yes and no. All three have Deep State ties but over the last couple of years I’ve come to the conclusion that the actual leaders of the current iteration of the Deep State is far more globalist than the Deep State of old. I believe we are seeing Barack Obama’s version of the Deep State. Those who may have been members of “the club” at pretty much any point in the past have been pushed out to make room for those who are more ideologically aligned with the globalist elite cabal.

Let’s hope other commentators pick up on this. Sadly, I expect this will be dumbed down to question of Trump-said/Biden-said, in which case the Deep State will once again avoid being exposed for the evils they’re committing against our nation, its people, and the Constitution.

